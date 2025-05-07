MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 7 MAY 2025 AT 13:00 PM (EEST)

Kalmar and London Gateway agree significant repeat order for electric straddle carriers with high-energy batteries

Kalmar has secured a significant repeat order from long-term customer DP World for 12 fully electric Kalmar straddle carriers with high-energy batteries for its London Gateway logistics hub. The order, which also includes a Kalmar FastCharge charging station for the machines, was booked in Kalmar's Q1 2025 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled for Q1 2026.

DP World has made significant investments into fully electric equipment at London Gateway to help reduce carbon emissions, in line with its science-based target to reduce absolute emissions across its European operations by 51% by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050.

Kalmar electric straddle carriers with high-energy batteries are capable of operating for up to four hours without charging. DP World has already installed two Kalmar FastCharge charging stations in the yard area that can be used to top up the machines' batteries during shifts. The charging process takes just 45 minutes. The straddle carriers will be fitted with two different charging technologies: a standard CCS2 charging interface that is compatible with any commercial charging station, and a megawatt charging system (MCS) interface for fast charging during operational breaks.

Andrew Bowen , Chief Operating Officer, UK Ports & Terminals, DP World:“At DP World, we are strongly committed to being a global leader in sustainable logistics, and these new additions to our fully electric fleet at London Gateway will play a key role in enabling us to achieve that goal. Technology like Kalmar's allows us to better serve our customers in a more sustainable and efficient way, helping us make trade flow across UK supply chains and beyond.”

Karri Keskinen , Head of Sales, Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar: "This significant order represents another step forward for Kalmar and DP World on our shared journey towards a more sustainable future for cargo-handling operations. We are very proud that DP World has again chosen our fully electric eco-efficient straddle carrier technology to support their emission-reduction goals.”





