The International Order Of Fantastic Professionals Welcomes Claudine Mcdaniel

Claudine McDaniel

International Order of Fantastic Professionals

- Dr. Allen LyckaEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A former leader at Empirical CPA, Claudine is a sought-after speaker and published her first book in 2017, "More Than Conquerors: From Struggles to Forgiveness, From Forgiveness to Blessings," chronicling her personal journey from betrayal to breakthrough. In 2020, she founded Beyond Conquerors, Inc. , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to education, employment, and empowerment for underserved women in the United States (and worldwide). Her initiatives-like the weekly food distribution program and the Life Wow Program-have helped hundreds regain confidence, skills, and purpose.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) welcomes Claudine McDaniel into its distinguished network of global changemakers.Claudine's remarkable journey began in Togo, Africa where she was born, and took root in the United States with only $13 and a heart full of determination in 2005. Through her faith, resilience, and unwavering commitment to uplifting others, she has become a powerful force for transformation in the lives of women facing hardship.In 2024, Claudine's service was honored with the Volunteer Service Award from the New Endeavors by Women Shelter, and she secured a Montgomery County grant to train and support 45 women into meaningful employment."To be recognized by the International Order of Fantastic Professionals is both humbling and deeply affirming,” said Claudine McDaniel.“This award fuels my passion to keep moving forward and to continue showing women that no matter where you start, your future can be greater than you ever imagined. I'm truly honored to be part of this extraordinary community.”The IOFP is delighted to present Claudine with the Global Impact for Women Empowerment Award for 2025.“Claudine McDaniel's life is a testament to courage, purpose, and the power of lifting others as you rise,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , President and CEO of the IOFP.“We are honored to present her with our 2025 Global Impact for Women Empowerment Award and to support her continued legacy of service.”The IOFP celebrates Claudine McDaniel's induction and looks forward to championing her efforts as she inspires change worldwide.About The IOFP:The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is a global community of accomplished leaders dedicated to excellence, collaboration, and driving meaningful change. Representing a wide range of industries, IOFP members are united by their commitment to innovation and solving the world's most pressing challenges. Learn more at .For more information on Claudine McDaniel and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: ...Media inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: ... or ...

Dr. Allen Lycka

Dr. Allen Lycka Prof Corp

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.