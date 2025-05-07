A Forgotten Empire, A Girl Who Remembers: New Queer Fantasy Novel From British-Canadian Author Reimagines Fall Of Rome

Alexander Paul Burton with their book, The Hollow Vale

A lyrical, queer fantasy debut set in the dying days of Rome-featuring a strong female lead, a 2,100-word language, and haunting companion soundtracks.

- Alexander Paul BurtonTORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When memory begins to rot, who will remember the names of the lost?Blending lyrical fantasy, queer identity, and forgotten folklore, The Hollow Vale : Act I – The Crumbling Road marks the striking debut of Alexander Paul Burton, a British-born LGBTQ+ author now based in Toronto. This immersive novel is the gateway into The Tharion Cycle, a new mythic fantasy saga for readers drawn to atmosphere, ancient mystery, and strong, female-led stories.Raised in rural Somerset and now calling Canada home, Burton infuses fantasy with a rare, deeply personal voice-one shaped by estrangement, migration, and a lifelong search for belonging."As a queer person growing up in the English countryside, I often felt like I was living between two worlds-one vanishing, and one I hadn't found yet. The Hollow Vale is a book for anyone who has ever felt like a ghost in their own story.”Set in the mist-soaked fens of a crumbling Roman Britain, The Hollow Vale follows Caelwyn, a girl of starlit blood raised in secrecy by a silent seer. When she begins to hear a Bell tolling in her dreams-a Bell no one else can hear-she is thrust into a fading world where roads shift, names disappear, and time itself unravels. Alongside a battle-weary legionnaire and a nameless child, Caelwyn must journey through the Hollow to reclaim what was lost-and decide whether the Bell should toll again.What makes The Hollow Vale unforgettable:- A 2,100-word constructed language , Tharionese-woven from Latin, Brittonic, and Old English influences, mirroring the fractured world within the story- A strong, female protagonist in Caelwyn-resilient, vulnerable, and caught between silence and myth- Queer and outsider identity intricately woven through the narrative-subtly told, yet powerfully present- Companion soundtracks available on Spotify and all major platforms-composed by Burton himself, evoking melancholic, neoclassical tones to enhance the reading experience- Hand-drawn illustrations, calligraphy and more- Thematic depth exploring colonial trauma, language loss, memory, and the liminal space between life and legend- Self-published and self-produced, embracing DIY queer artistry in both literature and music- Self narrated Audiobooks for all books in the seriesBurton has also released The Tharion Cycle: Wyrdsong and the Forgotten Tongue, a companion guide offering deeper insight into the linguistic roots and mythopoetic structure of the series-perfect for lore lovers, language enthusiasts, and academics exploring conlangs and cultural memory, offering 2,100+ word constructed language.The Hollow Vale is more than a fantasy novel-it's a love letter to the forgotten, a dirge for lost words, and a beacon for anyone piecing together who they are and where they come from.

