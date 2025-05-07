Junior Hockey Star Sunil Jojo Eyes National Breakthrough And Medal Glory

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) Progressing from the junior to senior level may seem a natural and logical move for a player but it is quite a challenging step considering the different standards. Young hockey player Sunil Jojo has gone through this phase in the last few weeks.

From Rourkela to the senior men's national coaching camp, the 22-year-old defender is embracing the next phase of his hockey journey. Having represented India twice at the Junior Hockey World Cup and featured in the bronze-medal finish at the recent Sultan of Johor Cup, Sunil now finds himself training among the country's elite.

“It takes some getting used to. It's not easy,” Sunil said about making the jump to the senior camp for the first time.“The physicality is much more, and the pace of the game is also very quick, so you need to adjust to that. There's a change in the skill level, too, so you need to train very hard. Now that I am here, I'm learning to play this way,” he was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a release on Wednesday.

Sunil identifies his game awareness and tackling as his key strengths, but remains focused on self-improvement.“The strongest parts of my game are awareness and tackling, but I know I need to work hard on my stamina and endurance to become the best player I can be.”

Like many young Indian players, Sunil has long looked up to Indian hockey's maestro Manpreet Singh. Now training alongside him, Sunil is making the most of the opportunity to observe and learn.

“I'm with him a lot now, and I can learn a lot from him,” he said.“He plays in multiple positions and roles, so I try to learn how he adapts to different situations.”

With a clear goal in mind, Sunil added,“I want to be a regular part of the Indian team and take part in all competitions going forward. Like most of us, my dream is to win medals for the country.”

Sunil was also picked by UP Rudras in the recently revived Hockey India League. Though his time on the pitch was limited, he valued the exposure.“It was a great opportunity. While I didn't get to play many matches, I learned a lot in the dressing room and training ground, and I hope to use that experience going forward.”

For Sunil, success at the top level goes beyond just physical training.“I think the most important thing that the best players in the world have is mental focus. If you have that, then all your goals are achievable.”

A product of Odisha's rich hockey culture, Sunil has also used the sport to empower his family's life. Employed with Southeastern Railways, he's proud to be able to give back.“It means a lot to me to support my family and ease their burden. Growing up, they supported me a lot, so it's nice to do what I can for them,” he shared.