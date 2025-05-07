Invest In African Energy (IAE) 2025: Namibia’S Petroleum Commissioner To Highlight Energy Investment Potential

Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy Petroleum Commissioner, Maggy Shino, will speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 forum in Paris, offering insights into the country's rapidly evolving hydrocarbon sector and the broader opportunities it presents for upstream investment and partnerships.

Namibia has solidified its status as a premier frontier market, with a string of high-impact discoveries in the Orange Basin driving global investor interest. Galp's Mopane series of light oil finds – estimated to hold at least 10 billion barrels – alongside TotalEnergies' Venus and Shell's Graff discoveries, have positioned the basin among the most prospective in the world. Rhino Resources announced a discovery with its Capricornus-1X well in April 2025, following confirmation of a hydrocarbon reservoir with the Sagittarius-1X well in February. First oil from the Venus field – estimated to hold over five billion barrels of in-place resources – is targeted by 2030, with efforts underway to accelerate the development timeline.

Beyond the Orange Basin, Commissioner Shino will spotlight exploration activity in other emerging basins, including Chevron's acquisition of an 80% operating stake in Blocks 2112B and 2212A in the Walvis Basin, underpinned by extensive seismic coverage. In the onshore Kavango Basin, ReconAfrica is advancing its 2024 drilling campaign targeting an estimated 3.4 billion barrels of recoverable oil in the Damara Fold Belt, with preparations currently underway to spud a second exploration well. Namibia's recently implemented open-door licensing system further enhances the investment climate, offering streamlined access to upstream opportunities and flexible entry points for new and existing players.

“Namibia continues to command international attention as a frontier leader in upstream development. Commissioner Shino's insights into new licensing, acreage availability and basin activity at IAE 2025 offer investors a rare opportunity to engage directly with the driving force behind Namibia's energy boom,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.

