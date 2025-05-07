403
Corinthians Lose Ground In Copa Sul-Americana After Draw With América De Cali
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Reports from São Paulo confirm that Corinthians failed to capitalize on home advantage, drawing 1-1 with América de Cali on May 6, 2025, at Neo Química Arena.
This result, sourced from official match accounts, leaves the Brazilian club in third place in Group C, with five points from four matches. América de Cali now hold second place with six points, while Huracán lead the group with seven.
The match carried high stakes for both clubs. Corinthians needed a win to strengthen their position for knockout qualification. América de Cali, meanwhile, aimed to consolidate their group standing and maintain a buffer over their Brazilian rivals.
The atmosphere reflected the tension, with fans filling the stadium and expectations running high. Memphis Depay gave Corinthians an early lead in the 18th minute, finishing a well-timed pass from Maycon with a precise shot from outside the penalty area.
The home crowd responded with optimism, sensing a shift in momentum. However, the advantage proved short-lived. Just 40 seconds into the second half, Sebastián Navarro equalized for América de Cali, heading in after a Carrascal cross caught the Corinthians defense off guard.
Both teams created further chances, but neither managed to break the deadlock. Corinthians' Yuri Alberto saw his efforts denied by América's goalkeeper Jorge Soto.
Breno Bidon and Igor Coronado also threatened, but América's defense held firm. On the other end, América's Vergara forced an early save from Hugo Souza, and Pestaña struck the post just before halftime.
Corinthians Held by América de Cali
Corinthians' coach Dorival Júnior made tactical substitutions in an attempt to regain control, but the team struggled to rediscover rhythm. América de Cali's disciplined defense and swift transitions disrupted Corinthians' build-up play, exposing the home side's lack of sharpness in front of goal.
The draw complicates Corinthians ' path to the next round. Only the group winner advances directly to the round of 16, while the runner-up faces a playoff against a Copa Libertadores third-placed team.
With two matches left, Corinthians must now secure results away from home to keep qualification hopes alive. América de Cali , with a one-point advantage, can approach their remaining fixtures with more flexibility.
From a business standpoint, the result impacts Corinthians' potential tournament revenues and exposure. Progressing in the Copa Sul-Americana offers significant financial incentives, including prize money and increased matchday income, which are vital for club operations.
Failing to advance could affect the club's budget planning and player investment for the next season. Corinthians now turn their focus to domestic competition, facing Mirassol in the Brazilian league.
América de Cali will host Huracán in their next continental fixture. Both clubs recognize the importance of maximizing their remaining group stage opportunities as the financial and sporting implications grow more acute.
