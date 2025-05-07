Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Wednesday, May 7, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-05-07 06:10:19
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments.

From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast. Whether you're following Middle Eastern domestic leagues, European club competitions, or South American continental battles, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Saudi Pro League

  • 1:15 PM – Al-Raed x Al-Hilal – Campeonato Saudita
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 3:00 PM – Al-Nassr x Al-Ittihad – Campeonato Saudita
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

UEFA Champions League

  • 4:00 PM – PSG x Arsenal – UEFA Champions League (Semifinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: TNT and MAX


Brazil – Paulistão Feminino

  • 6:00 PM – Corinthians x Red Bull Bragantino – Paulistão Feminino
    Channels: Sportv

CONMEBOL Libertadores

  • 7:00 PM – Bahia x Nacional – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 7:00 PM – Deportivo Táchira x LDU – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 9:00 PM – Universidad de Chile x Estudiantes – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Central Córdoba x Flamengo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Globo (RJ and part of the network) and Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Cerro Porteño x Palmeiras – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Globo (SP and part of the network), ESPN, and Disney+
  • 11:00 PM – Sporting Cristal x Bolívar – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

CONMEBOL Sul-Americana

  • 7:00 PM – Puerto Cabello x Vasco da Gama – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 7:00 PM – Cerro Largo x Universidad Católica-EQU – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 7:00 PM – Union Santa Fe x Palestino – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Atlético Grau x Grêmio – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 9:30 PM – Mushuc Runa x Cruzeiro – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 11:00 PM – Once Caldas x Union Española – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+

South American Women's U-17 Championship

  • 9:00 PM – Uruguay x Brazil – Sul-Americano Sub-17 Feminino
    Channels: Sportv

Brazil – Paraense

  • 9:00 PM – Paysandu x Remo – Paraense (Final-First Leg)
    Channels: TV Brasil, Cultura (PA), and Youtube/@EsporteNaCultura

Note: All times are in local time (IDT) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.

