Q1 2025 Net Income Of R$1B Triggers R$930M Dividend At Brazil’S Caixa Seguridade
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to Caixa Seguridade's Q1 2025 earnings release, the insurer declared R$930 million ($155 million) in interim dividends after reporting a managerial net profit of R$1 billion ($167 million).
The board approved this distribution under IFRS 4 rules, resulting in a 92.1 percent payout ratio. Investors holding shares by August 1 qualify for the R$0.31 per-share payment on August 15.
Caixa Seguridade generated R$1.381 billion ($230 million) in operational revenue, a 10.5 percent year-on-year increase. Distribution fees climbed 13.1 percent to R$614.6 million ($102 million), while equity-method results contributed R$766.8 million ($128 million).
Financial income surged 36.9 percent to R$308 million, driven by higher Selic rates and strong CDI performance. The company achieved a return on equity of 58.6 percent and maintained an effective tax rate of 11.5 percent.
Insurance premiums totaled R$2.3 billion ($383 million), led by habitational, residential and assistance lines. Pension reserves grew 12.1 percent to R$179 billion ($29.8 billion) on rising contributions and new products like Prev Mulher.
Capitalização inflows reached a record R$423 million ($71 million), supporting a 30.7 percent operational margin expansion. The consórcio business sold R$5.5 billion ($917 million) in letters, up 37.8 percent, with real-estate lines comprising 73.5 percent of volumes.
Caixa Seguridade Delivers Strong Q1
Administration fees climbed 34.3 percent to R$259.6 million ($43 million). The distribution network of 4,198 partners and 23,309 employees generated R$614.6 million ($102 million) in revenues, split between insurance and accumulation products.
This broad network underpinned growth across all segments, reinforcing Caixa Seguridade's market reach. In March, the company completed a secondary share offering that raised R$1.22 billion ($203 million) to meet Novo Mercado liquidity standards.
The offering priced at R$14.75 per share drew demand at twice the initial volume, ending Brazil's five-month follow-on drought. This move elevated free float from 17.25 percent to roughly 20 percent.
Analysts noted that Q1 2025 EPS of 0.3256 per share outpaced the 0.3138 consensus by 3.7 percent. They attributed the surprise to operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.
Following the offering, shares have gained about 12.6 percent this year, reflecting renewed investor confidence. As interest rates remain elevated, Caixa Seguridade stands to benefit from higher financial margins.
The dividend distribution underscores the firm's commitment to shareholder returns. Investors will track whether the company sustains this momentum through the remainder of 2025.
