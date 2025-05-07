403
São Paulo Tightens Grip On Libertadores Group D After Decisive Win In Lima
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo secured a 2–0 victory against Alianza Lima in Peru on May 6, 2025, in a match that underscored the club's growing strength in the Copa Libertadores group stage.
The result, sourced from live match reports and official tournament data, puts São Paulo at the top of Group D with 10 points from four matches, positioning the team for a likely advance to the knockout phase.
André Silva scored both goals, bringing his season tally to ten. He opened the scoring in the 34th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Alianza Lima . In the 89th minute, Silva finished a well-constructed team move, ensuring São Paulo's win.
The match saw Alianza Lima reduced to ten men after Renzo Garcés received a red card for a professional foul on Lucas Moura in the 69th minute. São Paulo exploited the numerical advantage, controlling possession and creating more opportunities as the game progressed.
The victory marks a milestone for São Paulo. Under coach Luis Zubeldía, the club has set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in its Libertadores history, reaching twelve matches.
This streak includes three consecutive away wins in the current tournament, a first for the club. São Paulo's consistent away performance reflects a disciplined tactical approach and squad depth, both of which are crucial in South American competitions where travel and local conditions often challenge visiting teams.
Alianza Lima, now with four points, faces a difficult path to the next round. The Peruvian side's inability to convert early chances and defensive lapses proved costly. Their prospects hinge on results in the remaining group fixtures, with little margin for error.
São Paulo's Strategic Pursuit of Continental Success
São Paulo's business strategy appears to focus on maximizing performance in key continental fixtures. Success in the Libertadores not only enhances the club's reputation but also increases its market value, attracts sponsors, and boosts player visibility for future transfers.
The club's current form and record-breaking achievements could yield significant financial returns if sustained through the latter stages of the tournament. The match's outcome also affects the group's dynamics.
São Paulo leads, Libertad sits second with six points, Alianza Lima is third, and Talleres remains last. São Paulo can secure qualification for the round of 16 if Talleres defeats Libertad in the next fixture.
The team now prepares for a domestic league match against Palmeiras, followed by another Libertadores game at home against Libertad.
São Paulo's recent results signal a well-managed squad capable of balancing domestic and continental demands, a factor that often separates successful South American clubs from their peers.
All figures and descriptions in this report derive from official match records and tournament data. No details have been fabricated or altered.
