Operation Sindoor: Modi Targeted Kids, Veiled Women & Elderly, Says Azhar Masood Mourning Death Of His 10 Family Members

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Maulana Masood Azhar has acknowledged that 14 people, including 10 members of his family and four close associates, were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur in Pakistan.

A statement by Masood circulated through his Telegram channel said those killed in the attack on Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur included the JeM chief's elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, another niece, and five children from his extended family.

The statement further mentioned that the attack also claimed the lives of one of Azhar's close associate and his mother, along with two other close companions.'

Modi has targetted innocents

“...Modi has basically targetted innocent kids, women in veil and elderly. I have no words to describe how sorrowful and shocked I am,” Azhar writes in the statement basically acknowlegding that India'n Operation Sindhoor hit his hime in Bahawalpur in Pakistan.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir , the government said early Wednesday morning. In all, 9 areas have been targeted, the government said in the statement, codenaming the strike 'Operation Sindoor.'

The strike comes two weeks after the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's popular hill station.

'I wish I was among the fortunate dead'

Azhar, however, said he wished he was part of the 14 'fortunate' people from his hime killed in the attack.“ But time to meet God (die) is fixed. There were four kids in our home yesterday aged between 3 and 7 years. All of them have gone to live in heavens,” Azhar said.

Azhar, 56, designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations , is a blue-eyed boy of Pakistan's spy agency ISI and is believed to behind many terror attacks in India including the 2001 Parliament strike and the Pulwama attack of 2019.

