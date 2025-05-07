Mock Drills In India: Delhi Schools, Other Places Conduct Emergency Drill First Visuals

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mock drills in India: Mock drill exercises in line with the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs were conducted in several places across India, including schools in Delhi, on May 7.

Students and teachers across Delhi took part in a safety drill , aimed at strengthening emergency preparedness that included practising orderly evacuations, taking shelter under desks, and switching off electrical appliances when the siren sounded.

Videos of the mock drills in Delhi schools surfaced online.

At Amity School in Saket, Principal Divya Bhatia said the exercise began at 8.45 am with a briefing during the morning assembly.

"We explained the purpose of the mock drill and the steps students needed to follow. After the briefing, we conducted the drill so they could understand the process in a hands-on manner," she said.

The drill started with a siren , prompting students to switch off electrical appliances and take cover under their desks or near walls. Once the siren ended, they placed their school bags over their heads and calmly moved to a designated safe area, Bhatia explained.

The Delhi government has named the initiative 'Operation Abhyaas'. The drill is being conducted at 55 locations across the city, with support from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), civil defence volunteers, home guards, and youth groups such as NCC , NSS, and NYKS.

In Vishakapatnam, a large-scale mock drill was conducted by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) as part of its disaster preparedness and response training initiative. The drill aimed to equip cadets with real-time response skills in handling emergency scenarios such as natural disasters, fire outbreaks, and evacuation procedures.

Watch the video of the Vishakapatnam mock drill here:

Preparations have been made for mock drills at six places in Jharkhand on Wednesday, amid India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, an official said.

The three-hour mock drill exercises will be conducted in five districts -- Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Godda and Sahibganj -- in association with civil defence organisations from 4 pm, he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday asked several states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged, amid rising tension with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The mock drills began hours after India initiated Operation Sindoor against terror elements in Pakistan, with Indian armed forces attacking terror base camps across nine locations in the neighbouring country.