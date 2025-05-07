Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Releases Videos Of Strikes On Pakistani Terror Camps Watch Videos
Operation Sindoor VideosOperation Sindoor: Precise Timing of Attack
The timing of the strikes during Operation Sindoor was precise and executed within a narrow window in the early hours of May 7.
The first camp targeted was the Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli, destroyed at 1:04 am. The overall operation involved nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with strikes carried out between approximately 1:05 am and 1:30 am.
The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) nerve centre in Muridke was struck four times in rapid succession during this period, while other key targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur and camps in Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, Bhimber, Chak Amru, and Gulpur.
The entire operation was completed within about 25 minutes.
Indian forces used advanced weaponry such as SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided bombs to ensure the destruction of terror infrastructure without engaging Pakistani military installations.
