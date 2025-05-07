Operation Sindoor: NSA Ajit Doval Speaks To Counterparts In UK, US, Japan, Saudi Arabia Contacts Russia And France

MENAFN - Live Mint) National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval spoke to his counterparts on Wednesday in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and Japan after Operation Sindoor, officials said on the day.

Contact was also established with Russia and France regarding the same, PTI reported quoting officials.

NSA Ajit Doval briefed his counterparts in the countries on actions taken during Operation Sindoor and the method of 'non-escalatory' measures against Pakistan.

NSA Doval spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio“shortly after the strikes” and briefed him on the actions taken, the Indian Embassy in Washington said. He“briefed him on the actions taken.”

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” Rubio said in a post on X.

In a first reaction to the strikes launched by India against terror infrastructure in Pakistan, US President Donald Trump had said that India and Pakistan have been fighting for a long time and people knew“something was going to happen”.

When asked if he had any message for the countries, he said,“No, I just hope it ends very quickly.”

