403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German Chancellor Deeply Concerned Over Gaza Situation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 7 (KUNA) -- New German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed deep concerns over the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, calling on the Israeli occupation to commit to its humanitarian obligations during its so-called "military" operations.
Merz, who just took over government, told media that he was deeply concerned over the situation in the Gaza Strip, stressing the necessity of delivering humanitarian aid to civilians affected by the aggression.
The chancellor refused to answer a question regarding his invitation to Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Germany when Merz once the German election back in February 23.
When Merz's party, Christian Democratic Union, won the election, he invited Netanyahu to visit despite the ICJ's arrest warrant.
The invitation was met with criticism by politicians, media, and the elite in Germany.
The German parliament the "Bundestag" elected Merz as new Chancellor after his predecessor Olaf Scholz lost in early elections. (end)
anj
Merz, who just took over government, told media that he was deeply concerned over the situation in the Gaza Strip, stressing the necessity of delivering humanitarian aid to civilians affected by the aggression.
The chancellor refused to answer a question regarding his invitation to Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Germany when Merz once the German election back in February 23.
When Merz's party, Christian Democratic Union, won the election, he invited Netanyahu to visit despite the ICJ's arrest warrant.
The invitation was met with criticism by politicians, media, and the elite in Germany.
The German parliament the "Bundestag" elected Merz as new Chancellor after his predecessor Olaf Scholz lost in early elections. (end)
anj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment