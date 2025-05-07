403
China Expresses Sympathy Over Indian Airstrikes In Pakistan, Urges Restraint
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, May 7 (KUNA) -- China expressed sympathy, Wednesday, over India's military airstrike, which targeted Pakistani territories, voicing concern over escalating tensions.
In a statement reported by the Chinese news agency, Xinhua, China's Foreign Ministry urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further complicate the situation, emphasizing the need to prioritize regional peace and stability, and reaffirmed Beijing's opposition to all forms of terrorism.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lin Jian stated that China is ready to work with the international community to play a constructive role in easing the tensions.
The Chinese Ambassador to Islamabad, Jiang Zaidong met Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Sunday, where both sides praised the Chinese-Pakistani bilateral relations and strategic partnership, and agreed to cooperate in maintaining peace and stability in South Asia.
Tensions between India and Pakistan flared anew on April 22 following a deadly shooting targeting tourists on the Indian side of Kashmir, prompting heightened security measures and escalating the conflict. (end)
