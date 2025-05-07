403
Oman, Turkiye Discuss Boosting Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 7 (KUNA) -- Oman Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi, held discussions on phone, Wednesday, with Turkyie's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, regarding ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries across various fields.
During the call, both ministers reviewed the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to exchanging views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, said Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.
In addition, the two ministers emphasized importance of supporting efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability in the region. (end)
