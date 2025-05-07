403
EU Commission Chief: Supporting Ukraine Key To European Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 7 (KUNA) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine would affect the future of the European continent for generations to come.
Von der Leyen stressed in a plenary session of the European Parliament dedicated to supporting Ukraine that Europe cannot accept any deal imposed on Kiev, saying that "a bad deal" will open the door to more instability."
She called for a peace that respects Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and European ambitions, stressing that the EU must strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position with all its might, noting that Europe stands today on the threshold of a critical moment in its history.
Von der Leyen explained that Russia is a "constant threat" to Europe and that Ukraine must be enabled to deter any future aggression, recalling that Europe had already provided EUR 50 billion in military aid.
Energy revenues continue to fund Russia and ending dependence on Russian gas and oil is a matter of national security, she added.
She reiterated that the EU would propose a ban on signing new contracts with Russia and a ban on imports on the spot market by the end of 2025 with a complete end to imports of Russian gas (including liquefied natural gas) by the end of 2027.
Von der Leyen stressed that Ukraine's accession to the European Union represents the strongest guarantee of peace, explaining that the Commission is working to open the first set of negotiating this year. (end)
