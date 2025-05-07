403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Urges Restraint As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Over Kashmir
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 7 (KUNA) -- Russia expressed deep concern, Wednesday, over the escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, warning against further violence following deadly clashes in Kashmir that have left dozens of civilians and soldiers dead on both sides.
In an official statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry voiced its concern over the intensifying military confrontation and called to exercise restraint to prevent further bloodshed.
"We hope that existing differences between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through peaceful political-diplomatic mean," the ministry added, urging restraint.
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova stressed -- in a separate statement -- the need to avoid any actions that could fuel escalation, and reaffirmed Moscow's strong support for counterterrorism efforts.
Zakharova emphasized that a peaceful resolution remains the only viable path to ensure stability in South Asia, while reiterating Russia's strong condemnation of all acts of terrorism and calling on the international community to unite in combating this shared threat without resorting to military solutions.
The statements came as India and Pakistan exchanged accusations over attacks on civilian areas in Kashmir, and Indian authorities reported 10 dead and 48 injured from what they described as Pakistani shelling, while Pakistan's military said 26 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 46 injured after an Indian strike targeted a mosque in Bahawalpur.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to oversee the operation carried in the disputed region, while Islamabad announced that casualties from Indian shelling had risen to eight dead and 35 injured.
India also blamed Pakistan for an armed attack in Pahalgam, a claim Pakistan firmly denied.
Both nuclear-armed countries have taken escalating measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties, closing border crossings and airspace, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. (end)
dan
In an official statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry voiced its concern over the intensifying military confrontation and called to exercise restraint to prevent further bloodshed.
"We hope that existing differences between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through peaceful political-diplomatic mean," the ministry added, urging restraint.
Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova stressed -- in a separate statement -- the need to avoid any actions that could fuel escalation, and reaffirmed Moscow's strong support for counterterrorism efforts.
Zakharova emphasized that a peaceful resolution remains the only viable path to ensure stability in South Asia, while reiterating Russia's strong condemnation of all acts of terrorism and calling on the international community to unite in combating this shared threat without resorting to military solutions.
The statements came as India and Pakistan exchanged accusations over attacks on civilian areas in Kashmir, and Indian authorities reported 10 dead and 48 injured from what they described as Pakistani shelling, while Pakistan's military said 26 civilians, including women and children, were killed and 46 injured after an Indian strike targeted a mosque in Bahawalpur.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to oversee the operation carried in the disputed region, while Islamabad announced that casualties from Indian shelling had risen to eight dead and 35 injured.
India also blamed Pakistan for an armed attack in Pahalgam, a claim Pakistan firmly denied.
Both nuclear-armed countries have taken escalating measures, including downgrading diplomatic ties, closing border crossings and airspace, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. (end)
dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment