Automotive Camera Market Worth $15.34 Billion By 2032 Marketsandmarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive camera market size is projected to grow from USD 8.40 billion in 2025 to USD 15.34 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.0%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The global automotive camera market is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by rising demand for ADAS features such as automotive cruise control, lane departure warning, parking assist, and blind spot detection. The adoption is mainly driven by stringent vehicle safety regulations in European countries and Japan, as well as OEMs' preference to accommodate shifting consumers' preferences toward safety and comfort upgrades. The rising integration of some common ADAS features in budget to mid-price segment cars is propelling the automotive cameras market in the Asia Pacific region. Alternatively, North America and Europe have a comparatively higher deployment rate owing to the strong presence of premium automakers & tier-1 suppliers, and their continuous investments in testing various automation functionalities support the adoption of advanced camera systems in these regions.

The passenger car segment will account for the largest share of the global automotive camera market.

The passenger car segment will dominate the global automotive camera market, projected to hold ~ 85% of the market share by 2032. In terms of market sizing, Asia Pacific dominates the global market, with China, India, and Japan holding a significant share of the automotive camera demand. These countries have a balanced mix of economy as well as mid-range vehicles, with a strong leap for the premium category, driven by regional economic growth and rising disposable wealth. Regional original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Toyota, Honda, Hyundai-Kia, Suzuki, and Mitsubishi are providing essential Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features. These include adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane departure warning (LDW), blind spot detection (BSD), and rearview cameras for parking assistance with guiding lines. These features are available in both top trims of economical and mid-range vehicles, as well as in luxury cars. These features have been integrated into these car models with a focus on making these technologies more accessible to a broad customer base in the Asian region and differentiating them from the competitive environment.

Further, strict regulatory norms such as the European Union (EU) mandated features like Lane Departure Warning (LDW) systems & AEB effective from July 2022 in all light-duty vehicles are driving the adoption of automotive cameras. Regional premium manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, JLR, and Audi offer advanced ADAS options, such as intelligent parking assist and 360-degree camera systems in the majority of their models. North American OEMs such as Ford, General Motors, and Tesla, along with foreign players like Toyota, Honda (Acura), and Stellantis Group, are at the forefront of integrating features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and driver monitoring systems into their vehicles. As the technologies are gaining more adoption rate and reaching mass volume, the associated technology, components, and software are more affordable, leading to their accessibility to larger vehicle demand and thereby accelerating the market growth of automotive cameras, particularly in the passenger car segment.

The thermal camera segment will register the fastest growth using technology during the forecast period.

Thermal cameras, which are mostly installed in night vision systems, are projected to grow at the highest CAGR under the review period. Thermal cameras are primarily used for this application mainly due to their benefit of detecting heat emitted by objects, enabling visibility in complete darkness and through challenging weather conditions such as fog, rain, and snow. Due to this, it is essential for pedestrian detection during darkness or low/negligible light conditions. The rising demand for premium vehicles (Class D & above), comprising sedans, pick-up trucks, and vans, would prompt the adoption of the night vision system market at a promising rate. For instance, in China and Japan, the share of Class D & above passenger vehicle production stood at ~45% and ~33%, respectively, in 2024. These vehicles are likely to have a faster acceptance rate in the coming years.

Similarly, Europeans and North Americans have a preference for high-end vehicles with several comfort and safety elements. Night vision cameras are primarily installed in luxury vehicles and have limited adoption by a few OEMs from Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific, owing to their higher cost and complexity. However, due to their safety benefits, they are likely to become more common in mid-segment passenger vehicles across key countries by the end of the forecast period. In addition, strategic collaboration between Valeo (France) and Teledyne FLIR LLC (US) highlights the development of thermal camera technology. Thermal Master launched Thermal Master NV300 MAX, an advanced dual-spectrum thermal imaging night vision system for vehicles, in October 2024 in the US. This technology is aimed at improving pedestrian detection while driving, especially in low-visibility conditions. As OEMs pay more attention to the safety and development of new technology, thermal cameras are expected to grow rapidly in the automotive camera market.

North America is projected to be the second-largest region in the automotive camera market.

North America is likely to become the second-largest market for automotive cameras due to the increasing need for advanced driver assistance systems and safety features. Full-size SUVs like the Ford Expedition and Chevrolet Suburban have experienced significant year-over-year sales, pointing toward the increasing consumer demand for large vehicles with safety and comfort features. The US government initiatives, such as those from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), are significantly influencing the demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Features like lane departure warning (LDW) and blind spot detection (BSD) for passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) are expected to drive the demand for automotive cameras across the region. Regional OEMs, such as Ford, Tesla, and General Motors, support the automotive camera market in the US since they are currently introducing camera-based semi-autonomous driving systems in their vehicles. For instance, Ford Motors (US) 2024 Mustang comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, lane keeping system with lane keeping alert, and more. Such innovations point towards the increasing adoption of ADAS features, which rely significantly on automotive cameras. US consumers also know about safety and comfort features that will drive the uptake of ADAS features with automotive cameras.

Key Market Automotive Camera Industry :

Prominent players in the Automotive Camera Companies include as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Valeo (France), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), and Denso Corporation (Japan), and Ficosa International SA (Spain), among others.

This report provides insights on:



Analysis of key drivers (Increasing consumer demand for ADAS in vehicles, government initiatives for improved vehicle safety, advancements in camera technology), restraints (Impact of adverse weather conditions, lack of infrastructure in emerging economies), opportunities (Growing push for autonomous vehicles, surge in demand for premium vehicles), and challenges (Low adoption and high cost of newer technologies, integration with other vehicle sensors) influencing the growth of the automotive camera market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the automotive camera market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the automotive camera market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the automotive camera market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Valeo (France), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Ficosa International SA (Spain) among others in the automotive camera market. Strategies: The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the automotive camera market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

