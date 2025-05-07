Bluevoyant Unveils New Enterprise Cybersecurity Solution To Strengthen Cyber Defense And Manage Costs

BlueVoyant's Continuous Optimization for Microsoft Security service empowers clients with enterprise-grade threat detection analytics for their Microsoft Security tools. The solution includes continuous configuration and cost optimization and on-demand access to world-class technology expertise, all delivered by the 2024 Microsoft Security Worldwide Partner of the Year.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant , the leader in integrated cybersecurity, today launched its Continuous Optimization for Microsoft Security (COMS) offering. COMS improves security outcomes, helps customers stay ahead of cyber threats, and minimizes technology costs by drawing on BlueVoyant's expertise with the Microsoft Security stack.

The Microsoft Security suite provides maximum cyber defense when it is properly configured, supplied with threat-responsive detections, and continuously optimized. However, many enterprises struggle to manage these solutions well at scale.

BlueVoyant's Continuous Optimization for Microsoft Security is designed to address these challenges by providing enterprises with dynamic, threat-informed detection analytics, as well as proprietary tooling for Microsoft Defender health and optimization, all backed by the industry's leading experts in Microsoft security. This offering helps ensure that security teams are at the top of their game and are able to make the most of Microsoft Defender XDR, Microsoft Sentinel, Azure Cloud, all while effectively managing and forecasting infrastructure and data costs.

COMS combines some of the most highly-demanded elements of BlueVoyant's market-leading co-managed SecOps solution along with multiple additional features designed to be delivered in a customized manner according to the specific needs of each client. It provides expert technology management to either complement Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services or support in-house SecOps programs.

According to Gartner®: "Co-management offers buyers the opportunity to increase their internal security skill sets while still having the support of an experienced service provider. Such an approach increases the speed at which they can achieve greater security maturity and gives them the flexibility to build capabilities and mature internal staff in ways not available via a more "fully managed" approach." Additionally, "Gartner expects the [co-managed] market to continue to increase in popularity as an adjacent or replacement service requirement to MDR services."

The quotes above come from the Gartner Market Guide for Co-Managed Security Monitoring Services was published April 14, 2025, by Pete Shoard, Mitchell Schneider, Andrew Davies, Angel Berrios.

Technology and Cost Optimization: Monthly, expert-led analysis and recommendations to identify and quickly improve critical areas of cybersecurity weakness and optimize the cost of using Microsoft Security tools.

Threat Detection Engineering: Access to threat-centric and targeted threat detection analytics, with BlueVoyant's threat detection engineering team creating custom detection analytics for each enterprise.

Threat Landscape Reporting: BlueVoyant's experienced threat intelligence team synthesizes the threat landscape on a weekly basis into actionable intelligence reporting, providing client advisories on emerging vulnerabilities that may impact enterprises.

BlueVoyant Technology Expert: Each client receive s an assigned Microsoft Security Architect as a Technical Account Manager responsible for guiding the program and delivering on-demand consulting services. The account manager leverages expertise from BlueVoyant's 120-plus person deployment services team. Expert Training Program: Enterprises will learn advanced operation of critical Microsoft Security technologies to deliver continuous skills improvement to customers' teams. The training is delivered via live instruction within the client's technology environment.

"BlueVoyant can support enterprises no matter the SecOps challenge they are looking to solve," said Marius Mocanu, BlueVoyant senior vice president Microsoft professional services. "This includes the company's historical strengths in MDR and full co-managed SecOps. Now, with Continuous Optimization for Microsoft Security, BlueVoyant offers a highly tailored service that ensures enterprises can confidently navigate the complexities of modern security operations with a trusted cybersecurity partner."

Adrian Grigorof, BlueVoyant senior vice president Microsoft professional services, added, "Enterprises are now seeing the need for technology management, including access to advanced technology, threat intelligence, and expertise. COMS is designed to solve this challenge, supporting organizations no matter whether they decide to have their own SOC or outsource."

Our expertise in Microsoft Security technologies allows us to deliver unparalleled support and optimization for our clients. This service is a game-changer for enterprises looking to enhance their security posture while managing costs effectively."

BlueVoyant has guided thousands of clients in assessing, deploying, and optimizing their Microsoft Security products, and has won a long list of accolades from Microsoft. In the 2025 Microsoft Excellence Awards, the company was named Security Trailblazer, and Micah Heaton, executive director, Microsoft product and innovation strategy at BlueVoyant won the Security Changemaker award . In 2024, BlueVoyant was named the Microsoft Worldwide Security Partner of the Year , Microsoft U.S. Security Partner of the year for the third time in a row, and the Microsoft Cananda Security Partner of the Year. In 2023, BlueVoyant was named the Security MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) of the Year in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, and a member of the Microsoft Copilot for Security Design Council .

Find more information about BlueVoyant's Continuous Optimization for Microsoft Security service here .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant delivers a comprehensive cloud-native security operations platform that provides real-time threat monitoring for networks, endpoints, and supply chains, extending to the clear, deep, and dark web. The platform integrates advanced AI technology with expert human insight to offer extensive protection and swift threat mitigation, ensuring enterprise cybersecurity. Trusted by more than 1,000 clients globally, and the 2024 Microsoft Security Worldwide Partner of the Year, BlueVoyant sets the standard for modern cyber defense solutions.

