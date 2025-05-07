Mongolia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Grow At An AAGR Of 4.4% During 2026-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mongolia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added tooffering.Following growth of 10.4% in 2024, construction industry in Mongolia to grow by 5.2% in real terms in 2025, supported by public and private sector investments into the development of energy, transport network, and residential construction projects.

According to the Mongolian National Statistics Office (NSO), construction value-add grew by 12.5% YoY in Q4 2024, preceded by a YoY decline of 3.5% in Q3, and growth of 16.8% in Q2 2024. In March 2025, Ulaanbaatar City announced plans to build new roads at 10 locations and upgrade roads at 41 locations, which will boost growth in the construction sector. The plan includes the construction of an 800-meter bridge connecting Naadamchdiin Street to the First Microdistrict, and new roads from Tonyukuk Road to the Playtime Tourism Complex, as well as access roads to waste disposal sites at Moringiin Davaa and Tsagaan Davaa.

Furthermore, rising foreign direct investment (FDI) is expected to boost construction development. According to NSO, Mongolia's foreign direct investment (FDI) rose by 13.3% in 2024, rising from MNT1.2 trillion ($3.5 billion) in 2023 to MNT1.4 trillion ($4 billion) in 2024, reflecting growing investor confidence in the country's energy sector and infrastructure development.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, The analyst expects the Mongolian construction industry to record annual average growth of 4.4% between 2026 and 2029, supported by investment in transportation, electricity, and mining sectors. In March 2025, Mongolia announced a comprehensive energy reform plan featuring 14 major projects aimed at diversifying energy sources, enhancing infrastructure, and reducing air pollution.

As part of the reforms, several key projects have been introduced, including the 450MW Tavan Tolgoi Thermal Power Plant, the 90MW Erdeneburen Hydroelectric Plant, and the 310MW Eg River Hydroelectric Plant (EGHPP).

