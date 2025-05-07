World Darts Championship Business Analysis Report 2025: Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Ticketing And Prize Money

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post Event Analysis - World Darts Championship 2025" report has been added tooffering.An analysis of the recent World Darts Championship 2025, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, ticketing and prize money.18 broadcast deals were struck for media rights to show the 2025 World Darts Championship across the world.

The World Darts Championship media rights agreements in the United Kingdom is with Sky Sports. The seven-year deal was signed in June 2017 and I worth a reported $13.35 million a year according to the analyst. Across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, DAZN continued to showcase the championship and will do so until at least 2026. Viaplay aired the championship in the Netherlands. The streaming service's five-year agreement expires in 2026.

Seven brands partnered with the 2025 World Darts Championship.

The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the competition was approximately $0.65 million. The tournament has four deals in place that the analyst estimates to be each worth over $0.5 million or more annually, with Paddy Power, Foster's, Winmau, and Falken Tyres. In the weeks leading up to this year's championship, Falken Tyres signed a new sponsorship agreement with the event, a one-year deal worth $0.5 million. The brand served as the PDC's official tyre partner.

The 2024/25 World Darts Championship had a total prize pool of roughly $3.1 million.

Total prize money for the tournament stayed the same compared to the previous edition of the championship. Luke Littler took home $622,056 for winning the competition. The tournament runner-up, the Dutchman Michael van Gerwen, took home $248,822.

Key Highlights

A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the competition. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters and prize money. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the World Darts Championship 2025 performed, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Event Introduction



Executive Summary Introduction

2. Media Landscape



World Darts Championship 2024/25 Broadcast Breakdown Across Europe World Darts Championship 2024/25 Broadcast Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship



World Darts Championship 2024/25 Sponsorship Portfolio World Darts Championship 2024/25 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

4. Prize Money

World Darts Championship 2024/25 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Ticketing & Attendance

World Darts Championship 2024/25 Ticketing & Attendance

6. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Sky Sports

DAZN

Viaplay

Paddy Power

Winmau

Foster's Falken

