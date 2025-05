Your World Empowers Young People To Become Leaders And Agents Of Change

The winner of the 2025 'Your World' competition by British Council Partner Schools is Scoris International School from Uganda. Their project addressing unemployment among women in their country was selected from 642 entries submitted by 3,210 students across 34 countries.

Participants gain crucial skills in problem-solving, communication, and creativity, preparing them to tackle some of the world's challenges. Many past projects have led to sustainable initiatives that continue to make an impact on local communities, highlighting the programme's growing influence.



LAGOS, Nigeria, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British Council celebrated the 10th edition of Your World, a global video-making competition designed to equip young people with the skills to address the world's most pressing challenges.

This initiative empowers students to develop critical thinking and creativity, applying cross-curricular knowledge to bring their learning to life and drive change in their communities.

Your World continues to raise the bar, demonstrating the power of education in preparing young people to become global leaders. The theme of this edition, 'Skills for Sustainability – Equipping All Youth for the Future,' aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education and underscores the importance of equipping students with the tools to address global sustainability challenges.

The competition has engaged over 30,000 students over the years, driving impactful social action projects that have reached millions across local communities.

The British Council's Your World competition helps students develop essential academic, creative and life skills, while also giving students the confidence to propose solutions to real-world sustainability challenges. By empowering this new generation, the British Council supports the growth of confident, creative and collaborative future leaders.

Empowered to lead

This year's global winners from Scoris International School in Uganda addressed women's unemployment , showcasing how Your World empowers students to apply cross-curricular knowledge and turn ideas into action. Beyond the competition, many projects have sparked sustainability efforts and community-driven initiatives , demonstrating how young people are driving change. The winning team this year helped to train tens of young adults and single mothers to run their own soap making and baking businesses.

This year's national winners from Redeemers International School​ in Nigeria introduced skills for sustainability: equipping all youths for the future.

"We found the theme for this year exciting because our vision for the school is aimed at equipping youths for the future. We are excited to be 2nd time winners; first time being 2023. We appreciate the British Council for the opportunity to challenge ourselves as a school and think creatively," said Feyisara Osinupebi Principal , Redeemer International Secondary School , Maryland .

