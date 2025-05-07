Hema Malini Praises PM Modi For Launching The Highly Effective Operation Sindoor Against Enemy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini has expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

In a heartfelt message, she praised the operation as a powerful and well-planned response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, hailing it as a necessary step to bring justice to the victims and their families. Commending PM Narendra Modi for authorizing the targeted military action, the 'Sholay' actress said the government's firm response has brought justice to the victims.

Taking to X, Hema Malini wrote,“Koti Pranam to our powerful Army and our Airforce who have given a fitting reply to the terrorists who had taken the lives of innocent tourists and had in one evil stroke, widowed 26 of our women. Yes! Modi ji launched the most effective Operation Sindoor against the enemy, thus avenging the innocent citizens who were massacred mercilessly in Pahalgam. The entire nation has risen as one in support of the govt action. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Bollywood celebrities have come forward to express their admiration and support for the Indian Armed Forces and the government's decisive action. The operation, which strategically targeted terror hubs without violating Pakistan's airspace, has received widespread praise from stars across the film industry.

Joining Hema Malini, several other actors and filmmakers from the film industry took to social media, offering their heartfelt tributes to the armed forces. Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Rohit Shetty, Milind Soman, and others have praised the operation, acknowledging the courage and determination of the Indian Army in protecting the nation.

On May 7, Operation Sindoor became a pivotal moment in India's fight against terrorism, highlighting the precision and strategic capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. Initiated in the early hours of the day, the operation targeted critical terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a strong countermeasure to escalating threats and attacks on Indian soil.