Op Sindoor: All Steps Taken To Ensure Civilian Safety; Teams Deployed At Key Installations, Says K'taka HM

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 7 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, stated on Wednesday that“we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of civilians. Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES) teams have been deployed at key locations including power plants, dams, and airports.”

Speaking to the media on Wednesday in Bengaluru, HM Parameshwara made the statement in the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor' carried out against Pakistan in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

He mentioned that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Defence have already issued certain instructions.“The state Intelligence wing has been directed to maintain continuous coordination with central Intelligence agencies,” he added.

HM Parameshwara further stated,“Locations already secured by central forces will continue to be under their protection. We will handle areas under our jurisdiction. I have directed the police to take all necessary precautions.”

Answering a question on the return of Pakistani citizens, HM Parameshwara stated,“Pakistani nationals have already been identified and sent back. We are in contact with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and further steps will be taken based on the information they provide.”

He also informed that a civil defence drill would be conducted at 4 pm today.

Commenting on the strike, HM Parameshwara stated,“The entire nation supports the Indian defence forces for carrying out strikes on Pakistan-based terrorist camps.”

He said,“Following the terrorist gun attack on tourists in Pahalgam, we all support this retaliatory action. To safeguard the nation's interests, we must stand united. The entire public will stand with the country's defence forces.”

When asked about the cancellation of a scheduled protest rally against the Centre by the Congress party in Raichur, HM Parameshwara stated,“National security is more important than any other event. That is why the Chief Minister cancelled it. At a time when the country's safety is at stake, any minor differences or disagreements among us must be set aside. We must unite in defence of the nation.”