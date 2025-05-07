‘Operation Sindoor’: Vivek Oberoi Calls It A War On Terror

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi has said that the recently conducted 'Operation Sindoor' by Indian forces, at terror camps in Pakistan, was a careful and precise operation against terror.

The actor, who has essayed PM Modi in the biopic 'PM Narendra Modi', took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note, as he lavished praise on the Indian forces for their acute sense of precision.

He wrote,“Terror shall not prevail, India's spirit and power shall keep rising to reclaim the light and ensure such darkness never again stains our sacred soil. The world must stand united against the evil of terror. Let's not fall prey to propaganda that tries to divide us, this is not a war against any religion or nation, it's a war against terror”.

“Operation Sindoor is a revenge for the tears of the widows of India and a stern warning to the terrorists that their evil deeds will no longer go unpunished”, he added.

The recent strikes, a pre-dawn offensive codenamed Operation Sindoor, were carried across 9 terror sites in Pakistan. Indian forces specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence confirmed in a press release issued.

Reportedly, surface-to-surface missiles were used to strike the terror camps in Pakistan. Pakistan, on its part, has unleashed a wave of misinformation and disinformation in order to swing the public opinion in their favour. However, media reports have pointed out collateral damage at a few places.

Pakistani officials also claimed to have shot down 5 Indian fighter jets, however, in the absence of any credible evidence, this claim seems to be an empty statement.

The move is a retaliation to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national.

New Delhi has said that the strikes were non-escalatory in nature.