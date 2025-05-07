After Operation Sindoor, Centre Calls All-Party Meet Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) In the wake of Operation Sindoor, a tri-service military action targeting nine high-value terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Centre has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday at 11 a.m. to brief the nation's political leadership on the strategic strikes.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju made the announcement on Wednesday and wrote on X, "Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and formally briefed her on the operation.

The precision strikes were launched in the early hours of Wednesday and lasted just 25 minutes. Between 1.05 a.m. and 1.30 a.m., 24 missiles were deployed to strike nine terrorist facilities, including Lashkar-e-Taiba's headquarters in Muridke and major terror training sites in Bahawalpur -- long considered breeding grounds for extremist operations.

India emphasised that the action was not escalatory but a calculated and proportionate response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the government said in a statement.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that India's goal was to dismantle terror infrastructure while avoiding civilian casualties and preventing broader conflict.

"Operation Sindoor was a proportionate and responsible response to Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism," he stated, adding that Pakistan had continued its pattern of denial and deflection instead of taking action against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam massacre.

"This government has kept its promise -- those responsible will be held accountable," the statement added, underscoring India's determination to retaliate against any future cross-border terrorism.

Political leaders across party lines have expressed strong support for the Indian armed forces following the successful execution of the operation.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, praised the military's precision and courage, posting on X, "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!"

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed similar sentiments, writing, "India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces, who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage."

Kharge stressed that the Congress party has stood united with the government since the April 22 terror attack.

"Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross-border terror," he wrote.

Calling for national unity, he concluded, "National Unity and solidarity is the need of the hour and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us."