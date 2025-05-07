AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave

AR

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Permanent cloud network AR onramps credit cards for its leading domain name and web-hosting service, ArNS, on the Arweave blockchain

AR , the world's first permanent cloud network built on the Arweave blockchain, has launched new fiat capability for purchases of its leading domain name service, ArNS, which offers easy access to web3 applications and permanent website hosting.

Traditional domain name platforms require ongoing subscription renewals and rely on centralized infrastructure. ArNS, however, is supported by AR's network of 400+ gateways, making it decentralized and globally accessible. Users also have the option to buy a permanent domain name that never expires, nor does any data attached to it.

AR users have long been able to buy credits for uploads to the network with fiat, $AR, $MATIC, $SOL, $ETH, and $ETH on Base. But starting today, they can use a simple credit card to purchase credits in a one-time transaction. This is made possible through AR's "Turbo" – an open-source bundler for the Arweave ecosystem that also bridges fiat to crypto.

Commenting on the launch of ArNS's new credit-card capability, Phil Mataras, founder and CEO of AR, says, "With ArNS and its permanent purchase option, you will never, ever, lose access to your domain name or your website because you forgot to pay a subscription or the chain or provider removed or lost your data. This is a unique feature that sets us apart from any other DNS provider out there - and this couldn't come at a better time as we see online information being deleted and manipulated at a rapid pace."

More than simply pointing to data, ArNS domains are programmable smart contracts designed to trigger integrations, on-chain logic, and automations. With every name, users can permanently host apps, websites, and data via Arweave. This decentralized storage solution provides an alternative to centralized services that protects users from outages due to missed payments or provider issues.

Creating a new standard for digital identities, ArNS doesn't just replace traditional DNS, it reinvents it for a sovereign, decentralized global internet.

About AR

AR is the first permanent cloud network, providing decentralized, censorship-resistant access to data, storage, and domains. Built on Arweave, AR ensures information and applications remain universally accessible, tamper-proof, and free from centralized control. Its incentivized gateway network enhances reliability, while self-sovereign, permanent domains eliminate renewals and offer true digital ownership. AR envisions an internet that is resilient, equitable, and neutral, where businesses, creators, individuals, and society as a whole are empowered to thrive.

To learn more about AR, users can visit and follow @ar_io_networ on X

About ArNS

ArNS (Arweave Name System) is a decentralized, permanent, smart domain name system built on the Arweave blockchain and powered by the AR network. ArNS stands apart from other web2 and web3 name systems through its flexible options to lease or permanently purchase without renewals or subscriptions. With ArNS, users can permissionlessly publish websites, point to data, apps, or identities for uninterrupted access via a censorship-resistant, globally distributed gateway network. All entries are stored permanently and immutably on-chain, ensuring trustless, verifiable, and tamper-proof naming for a truly sovereign web.

Contact

Rebecca Jones

Block3 PR

[email protected]

Logo:

SOURCE AR

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED