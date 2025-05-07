Your World Empowers Young People To Become Leaders And Agents Of Change



The winner of the 2025 Your World competition by British Council Partner Schools is Scoris International School from Uganda. Their project addressing unemployment among women in their country was selected from 642 entries submitted by 3,210 students across 34 countries.

Participants gain crucial skills in problem-solving, communication, and creativity, preparing them to tackle some of the world's challenges. Many past projects have led to sustainable initiatives that continue to make an impact on local communities, highlighting the programme's growing influence.



BOGOTA, Colombia, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British Council celebrates the 10th edition of Your World, a global video-making competition designed to equip young people with the skills to address the world's most pressing challenges.

This initiative empowers students to develop critical thinking and creativity, applying cross-curricular knowledge to bring their learning to life and drive change in their communities.

Your World continues to raise the bar, demonstrating the power of education in preparing young people to become global leaders. The theme of this edition,“Skills for Sustainability – Equipping All Youth for the Future,” aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education, and underscores the importance of equipping students with the tools to address global sustainability challenges.

The competition has engaged over 30,000 students over the years, driving impactful social action projects that have reached millions across local communities.

Empowered to lead

This year's global winners from Scoris International School in Uganda addressed women's unemployment , showcasing how Your World empowers students to apply cross-curricular knowledge and turn ideas into action. Beyond the competition, many projects have sparked sustainability efforts and community-driven initiatives , demonstrating how young people are driving change.

This year's national winners from Colegio San Jorge de Inglaterra in Colombia partnered with a local social center to launch a digital literacy initiative aimed at empowering senior citizens. Through their project, the students are breaking down generational and technological barriers, helping older adults gain confidence and independence in using digital tools. Their mission is to continue expanding the program, improving the quality of life for more seniors through enhanced access to technology.

"At Saint George's School, we are very pleased that our students won the Cambridge Your World Competition in Colombia this year. It was a valuable opportunity for them to express their ideas and work together on a meaningful project. The experience helped them strengthen important skills like collaboration, critical thinking, and communication. We're grateful to British Council for creating this platform for students to learn and grow." - Carolina Gonzalez, Teacher

The 11th edition of the Your World competition will open in September 2025. Visit our website for more information.

About British Council Partner Schools

British Council Partner Schools is a global community of over 2,300 schools, supported by the British Council, delivering UK qualifications such as International GCSEs, O Levels, and A Levels. A trusted partner, we help improve education quality, supporting learners worldwide to achieve their potential through UK education and qualifications. We support Partner Schools in over 40 countries, transforming the lives of over 250,000 students each year.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022-23 we reached 600 million people.

