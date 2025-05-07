Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Ihamuotila)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia CorporationManagers' transactions7 May 2025 at 12:20 EESTTransaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.____________________________________________Person subject to the notification requirementName: Ihamuotila, TimoPosition: Member of the BoardIssuer: Nokia CorporationLEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 107170/7/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-06

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1512 Unit price: 4.4025 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1512 Volume weighted average price: 4.4025 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-06

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3569 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR

(2): Volume: 2402 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR

(3): Volume: 1411 Unit price: 4.4030 EUR

(4): Volume: 1665 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR

(5): Volume: 1665 Unit price: 4.4030 EUR

(6): Volume: 1739 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR

(7): Volume: 1824 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR

(8): Volume: 2091 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR

(9): Volume: 3547 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR

(10): Volume: 1391 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR

(11): Volume: 1526 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR

(12): Volume: 3034 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR

(13): Volume: 1370 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR

(14): Volume: 1986 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR

(15): Volume: 2391 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR

(16): Volume: 1900 Unit price: 4.4065 EUR

Aggregated transactions (16):

Volume: 33511 Volume weighted average price: 4.4039 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-06

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1635 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR

(2): Volume: 16096 Unit price: 4.4031 EUR

(3): Volume: 3325 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR

(4): Volume: 1705 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR

(5): Volume: 3154 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 25915 Volume weighted average price: 4.4034 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-06

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2016 Unit price: 4.4030 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2016 Volume weighted average price: 4.4030 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-06

Venue: JNSI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 27175 Unit price: 4.4070 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 27175 Volume weighted average price: 4.4070 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-06

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1475 Unit price: 4.4030 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1475 Volume weighted average price: 4.4030 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-06

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1457 Unit price: 4.4030 EUR

(2): Volume: 5545 Unit price: 4.4025 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 7002 Volume weighted average price: 4.4026 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-06

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1394 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1394 Volume weighted average price: 4.4040 EUR

____________________________________________

Aggregated transactions

(28): Volume: 100 000 Volume weighted average price: 4.4045 EUR

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: ...

Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 931 580 507

Email: ...