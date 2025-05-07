Nokia Corporation - Managers' Transactions (Ihamuotila)
Managers' transactions
7 May 2025 at 12:20 EEST
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ihamuotila, Timo
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 107170/7/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-06
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1512 Unit price: 4.4025 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1512 Volume weighted average price: 4.4025 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-06
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3569 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR
(2): Volume: 2402 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR
(3): Volume: 1411 Unit price: 4.4030 EUR
(4): Volume: 1665 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR
(5): Volume: 1665 Unit price: 4.4030 EUR
(6): Volume: 1739 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR
(7): Volume: 1824 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR
(8): Volume: 2091 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR
(9): Volume: 3547 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR
(10): Volume: 1391 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR
(11): Volume: 1526 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR
(12): Volume: 3034 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR
(13): Volume: 1370 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR
(14): Volume: 1986 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR
(15): Volume: 2391 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR
(16): Volume: 1900 Unit price: 4.4065 EUR
Aggregated transactions (16):
Volume: 33511 Volume weighted average price: 4.4039 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-06
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1635 Unit price: 4.4035 EUR
(2): Volume: 16096 Unit price: 4.4031 EUR
(3): Volume: 3325 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR
(4): Volume: 1705 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR
(5): Volume: 3154 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 25915 Volume weighted average price: 4.4034 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-06
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2016 Unit price: 4.4030 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2016 Volume weighted average price: 4.4030 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-06
Venue: JNSI
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 27175 Unit price: 4.4070 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 27175 Volume weighted average price: 4.4070 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-06
Venue: SGMU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1475 Unit price: 4.4030 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1475 Volume weighted average price: 4.4030 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-06
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1457 Unit price: 4.4030 EUR
(2): Volume: 5545 Unit price: 4.4025 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 7002 Volume weighted average price: 4.4026 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-06
Venue: XPAC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1394 Unit price: 4.4040 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1394 Volume weighted average price: 4.4040 EUR
____________________________________________
Aggregated transactions
(28): Volume: 100 000 Volume weighted average price: 4.4045 EUR
