Your World Empowers Young People To Become Leaders And Agents Of Change

DHAKA, Bangladesh, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British Council celebrates the 10th edition of Your World, a global video-making competition designed to equip young people with the skills to address the world's most pressing challenges.

This initiative empowers students to develop critical thinking and creativity, applying cross-curricular knowledge to bring their learning to life and drive change in their communities.

Stephen Forbes, Country Director of the British Council in Bangladesh, said:

“A great advantage of being a British Council Partner School is the ability for students to participate in impactful global competitions such as Your World. We're delighted that we had 60 video projects submitted for the competition in Bangladesh. Congratulations to the winners from Playpen School and I'm confident their initiative will have even greater impact going forward.”

The winning team from Playpen School said:

“Your World Competition was an educational and extremely productive experience. We're delighted to be crowned the national winner from Bangladesh.”

In this year's competition, 642 projects were submitted by 3,210 students from 34 countries. Your World continues to raise the bar, demonstrating the power of education in preparing young people to become global leaders. The theme of this edition,“Skills for Sustainability – Equipping All Youth for the Future,” aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4: Quality Education and underscores the importance of equipping students with the tools to address global sustainability challenges.

Over the past 10 years the competition has engaged 30,000 students, driving impactful social action projects that have reached millions across local communities. By empowering this new generation, the British Council supports the growth of confident, creative, and collaborative future leaders.

Empowered to lead

This year's global winners from Scoris International School in Uganda addressed women's unemployment , showcasing how Your World empowers students to apply cross-curricular knowledge and turn ideas into action. Beyond the competition, many projects have sparked sustainability efforts and community-driven initiatives , demonstrating how young people are driving change. The winning team this year helped to train tens of young adults and single mothers to run their own soap making and baking businesses.

The 11th edition of the Your World competition will open in September 2025. Visit our website for more information.

About British Council Partner Schools

British Council Partner Schools is a global community of over 2,300 schools, supported by the British Council, delivering UK qualifications such as International GCSEs, O Levels, and A Levels. A trusted partner, we help improve education quality, supporting learners worldwide to achieve their potential through UK education and qualifications. We support Partner Schools in over 40 countries, transforming the lives of over 250,000 students each year.

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK's international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2022-23 we reached 600 million people.

Contact

...

...