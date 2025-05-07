Have We Lost Our Sense Of Spontaneity? New Research From Desperados Reveals Less Than 1 In 10 Of Us Make Plans With Less Than 24 Hours' Notice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) . New global research reveals that Gen Z are not as spontaneous as many might think, with less than 1 in 10 saying they make plans with less than 24 hours' notice. A third admitted that overthinking is holding them back, while 35% blame work or study commitments. The brand dials up spontaneity, following the launch of its The Beer with Latin Vibe campaign, Desperados - the beer flavoured with Latin spirit - is continuing to encourage Gen Z and Gen Y to enjoy life more freely. This was most recently brought to life through the Superlatino event in Madrid, spearheaded by a performance by the campaign's frontmen; Colombian producer OVY ON THE DRUMS and Venezuelan rapper MICRO TDH









AMSTERDAM, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New global research, revealed today, highlights that Gen Z's desire for spontaneity is struggling to survive in an ever increasing culture of over-planning and overthinking.

The research, commissioned by Desperados - the beer flavoured with Latin spirit - reveals that almost half of Gen Z (42%) wish they were more spontaneous. Yet, a third claim that overthinking (33%) is holding them back from living instinctively and those aged 25-34 are the biggest overthinkers, with 4 in 10 (38%) citing this as holding them back.

Over half (52%) of Gen Z and Millennials have not been to a gig, event, or even on a night out with less than 24 hours' notice in the last six months. But even that is too much for some, as 14% of all those surveyed admit they have never said yes to an event planned less than 24 hours in advance.

7 in 10 (68%) Gen Z typically make plans over a week in advance, with over a third (36%) opting to make plans with at least two weeks' notice.

Proving that the drive to live in the moment can be held back by those around you, over a third (36%) of Gen Z claim that having a more spontaneous social circle would make it easier for they, themselves, to be more spontaneous.

Additionally, this audience continue to scope out spots on social media instead of making the spontaneous leap. 52% of Gen Z claim to rely on social media to make plans, and nearly a quarter (23%) say they would like to do so less.

From the global research, Brits are revealed as the least spontaneous nation, as nearly a third of the population (32%) admitted that they are rarely or never spontaneous. 2 in 10 Brits (19%) even make most of their plans over a month in advance

The research follows Desperados' new global campaign; The Beer with Latin Vibe, which launched earlier this year, spearheaded by a partnership with globally-renowned and Latin Grammy award winning Colombian music artist, OVY ON THE DRUMS as Creative Director.

In his first foray in the new role, OVY collaborated with Venezuelan rapper MICRO TDH to release“GUAO GUAO” - a brand new track that celebrates the vibrancy, energy and spontaneity of Latin culture, and its ability to bring high energy moments to the most unlikely of settings.

Ligia Patrocinio, Global Head of Desperados said:“It's clear from the research that there is a real lack of spontaneity among younger generations. The drive is there but everyday constraints - whether that be work, social media, or overthinking - are holding Gen Z back from living life more freely. With Latin spirit being an integral part of our brand identity at Desperados, we want to draw on this vibrant culture - and everything it stands for - to encourage this audience to break free of constraints and live a more spontaneous and fun life, creating great memories.”

This campaign marks the start of Avenida Desperados; a series of events taking over the streets in several European cities to transform them into Latin American party zones. This was kicked off with Superlatino in Madrid, a pop up supermarket experience with a surprise performance by OVY ON THE DRUMS AND MICRO TDH and over 100+ creators to bring it to life.

For future events, balconies, storefronts, and even alleyways will provide the setting for spontaneous experiences that hijack and elevate everyday moments in a celebration of Latin culture and all it has to offer, as the brand consistently finds new ways to engage and entertain the Desperados community.

Notes to Editors

Research conducted by One Poll between 25th March- 2nd April 2025, with 10,000 nat rep respondents across UK, NL, PL, ES and DE

For more information please contact ... or ...

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business.

HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 90,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

About Desperados

Born out of wild experimentation twenty years ago, Desperados dared to brew the world's first Latin Spirit Flavoured Beer. Ever since, we've been rewriting the rules and igniting the party spirit through wild experimentation around the world.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at