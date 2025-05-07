AWARD-WINNING FILMMAKER, RELEASES A NEAR FUTURE NOVEL 'HUMAN WITHOUT END'

An Exploration of love, Ambition, and the Evolution of Biotech.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning filmmaker and composer releases his first novel“Human without End” under the pseudonym CYMO. From the decadence of the 80s to the cold, futuristic realm of biotech,“Human Without End” explores the coming age of the“augmented human,” an imminent technological revolution with uncertain consequences for our future. At the center of this speculative reality is Norman Klein. Over many years, Norman witnesses the rise of Jay Cosberg, a tech billionaire who is on a quest to discover the secret for eternal life. Their fates become intertwined through Norman's cousin, Juliette, who becomes Jay Cosberg's muse and marries him. Norman then becomes the unwilling witness to the couple's life where the lines between biology, love and technology begin to blur. Human Without End became available on May 2nd 2025 on Amazon (kindle and paperback) (English language only) and premiered in the Top selling spot."Human Without End” will transport readers into a world where billionaires shape destinies and technology redefines humanity with a profound exploration of ambition, love, and the relentless march of progress. The author, CYMO paints a vivid portrait of a world on the cusp of a biotechnological revolution. As humanity inches closer to transcending its limitations, Human Without End explores the profound questions that arise: What does it mean to be human in an age of endless possibilities? And at what cost do we pursue our ambitions?A Journey of Self-Discovery and RedemptionAs Norman navigates the complex web of relationships and ambitions that surround him, he strives to find meaning in a world that has lost its way. Through his struggles and triumphs, the enduring power of love, friendship, and the human spirit is made apparent.From the Warmth of the 1980s to the Cold Tech EraThe story unfolds against a rapidly changing world, beginning in the vibrant 1980s and extending into the cold, tech-driven years post-9/11. Through Norman, we witness the evolution of humanity to the detached, image-obsessed culture of today.A Tale Inspired by Fitzgerald's Timeless CharactersFreely inspired by the iconic characters of F. Scott Fitzgerald's 'The Great Gatsby, Human Without End introduces us to Norman, his cousin Juliette, and her husband Thomas. Their lives take an unexpected turn when the enigmatic billionaire Jay Cosberg enters the scene, setting them on a grandiose and tragic adventure that spans decades.About the AuthorCYMO, the mysterious author behind Human Without End, is a pseudonym for an award-winning filmmaker. He brings a cinematic quality to his writing, immersing readers in a richly detailed world that is both familiar and unsettling.Availability : Amazon (kindle and paperback)

Cymo

Media in Sync

