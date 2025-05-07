SHK Law Offers Guidance On Suing Amazon Over Defective Products Amidst CPSC Dispute

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHK Law's Jeremy Robinson Provides Expert Guide for Injured Consumers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amazon's ongoing lawsuit against the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has sparked uncertainty for consumers injured by defective products purchased on the platform. SHK Law's new comprehensive guide, authored by SHK lawyer Jeremy Robinson, directly addresses the critical question: Can you sue Amazon for a defective product?

On March 14, 2025, Amazon sued the CPSC, challenging a July 2024 ruling that classified Amazon as a distributor responsible for recalling over 400,000 hazardous items, including faulty carbon monoxide detectors and unsafe children's sleepwear. Amazon argues it's merely a "third-party logistics provider," but as of April 24, 2025, the Maryland federal court case remains unresolved. This legal battle could reshape Amazon's liability, yet current laws still empower consumers to hold Amazon accountable.

"Amazon can't escape responsibility for defective products that cause harm," said Jeremy Robinson, who secured the landmark Bolger v. Amazon (2020) ruling. "Courts recognize Amazon's role in the distribution chain, especially through Fulfilled by Amazon, making it liable for injuries."

SHK Law's guide provides actionable insights:

Amazon's evolving liability as a distributor under California law

Key cases like Bolger v. Amazon (2020) and Loomis v. Amazon (2021)-establishing Amazon's responsibility

Steps to build a strong case, including preserving evidence and acting within California's two-year statute of limitations

"Don't let Amazon's corporate power intimidate you," Robinson emphasized. "If a defective Amazon product has injured you, you have legal rights-and SHK Law has the experience to level the playing field."

SHK Law offers a free case evaluation for consumers harmed by Amazon purchases, such as those suffering injuries or property damage from faulty products.

About SHK Law

SHK Law, based in Los Angeles, California, specializes in product liability and has expertise in Amazon cases. SHK lawyer Jeremy Robinson's victory in Bolger v. Amazon set a national precedent for holding Amazon accountable. Serving clients nationwide on a contingency basis, SHK Law ensures justice is accessible to all injured consumers. For more information, visit or call (818) 960-0011.

