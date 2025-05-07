Best VPN For Iphone (2025): Ipvanish Named Top Ios VPN Solution By Software Experts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Software Experts has named IPVanish the Top iOS VPN Solution for 2025 in its annual rankings of virtual private network providers

NEW YORK CITY, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As mobile privacy continues to be a critical concern for users worldwide, Software Experts has named IPVanish the Top iOS VPN Solution for 2025 in its annual rankings of virtual private network providers.

Best VPN for iPhone

IPVanish - known for offering secure, encrypted connections across devices, enabling users to browse the internet privately and access global content while protecting their personal data from cyber threats.

The recognition comes amid growing demand for mobile-focused security solutions. With smartphones and tablets now serving as primary devices for everything from work communications to financial transactions, protecting personal data on iOS platforms has become more important than ever. iPhones and iPads, despite strong built-in security, remain vulnerable when connected to public Wi-Fi networks or untrusted internet sources. VPN services, particularly those tailored for mobile use, are essential for maintaining user privacy and securing online activity.

Software Experts cited IPVanish's performance, usability, and feature set as key reasons for its top placement among iOS-compatible VPNs. The IPVanish iOS app supports widely used security protocols including IKEv2, IPSec, and WireGuard®, the latter regarded as a modern, high-performance protocol that delivers faster, more efficient connections than its predecessors. WireGuard's integration enables lower latency and higher speeds, improving the mobile VPN experience without compromising encryption strength.

IPVanish maintains over 2,400 servers in more than 140 locations worldwide, with a network that includes typically underserved regions such as Africa and South America. This global reach provides iPhone users with greater access to stable and regionally diverse VPN endpoints.

Privacy remains a defining feature of IPVanish. The service operates under a strict no-logs policy, verified through independent audits, to ensure that no user activity or connection data is collected or stored. For iPhone and iPad users, the app includes automated security features such as On Demand activation - triggering the VPN when connecting to unsecured networks- and a kill switch designed to prevent data exposure in the event of an unexpected connection drop.

IPVanish was also recognized for supporting multiple device connections. This means users can protect not only their iOS devices, but also desktops, laptops, and other platforms, all under one account, which is an increasingly relevant feature in today's multi-device households.

Beyond core VPN functionality, IPVanish includes tools aimed at enhancing mobile security. Built-in features such as a QR Code Scanner and Link Checker allow users to screen potentially harmful links or QR codes before opening them, offering additional layers of protection against phishing and malware threats.

In performance testing, IPVanish delivered stable results across a range of locations and network types. While VPN speed can vary depending on factors such as ISP infrastructure and time of day, the implementation of modern protocols like WireGuard helped ensure reliable connections suited for everyday use, including video calls, web browsing, and streaming.

IPVanish offers two subscription tiers: Essential, which covers core VPN and privacy features, and Advanced, which includes extras like a secure browser and encrypted cloud storage. Both plans are available on monthly, annual, and two-year terms, with discounted rates for long-term commitments.

Growing awareness around data privacy and online security has driven a wider adoption of VPNs among everyday users, particularly on mobile platforms. As iPhones and iPads play an increasingly central role in how people access the internet, concerns over digital surveillance, third-party data collection, and unsecured Wi-Fi networks have made mobile VPN apps a practical safeguard rather than a niche tool.

IPVanish's recognition by Software Experts underscores its relevance in this space. Designed with transparency, usability, and flexibility in mind, the service offers a balanced solution for those seeking to protect their personal data on Apple devices without adding unnecessary complexity to the user experience.

The full review and evaluation of IPVanish as the top iOS VPN solution can be read on the Software Experts website.

About IPVanish :

IPVanish, a Ziff Davis company, is an award-winning cybersecurity provider whose tools and products support internet safety, digital privacy, and online freedom. With a commitment to innovation, transparency, and user-centric solutions, IPVanish is a leading name in the VPN industry.

About Software Experts: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

CONTACT: Drew Thomas (...)