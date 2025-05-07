Visit Forgottonia And Macomb Chamber Teams Redesigned Community Gift Certificate Feat. Monopoly Inventor, Lizzie Magie

Macomb Area Chamber Gift Certificates

New gift certificate design honors Monopoly inventor Lizzie Magie, who was born in Macomb, IL, and promotes supporting local businesses

MACOMB, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce , in partnership with Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia , is proud to announce the launch of a newly redesigned Chamber Gift Certificate, featuring a tribute to Macomb native Elizabeth“Lizzie” Magie-the inventor of the game Monopoly. Unforgettable Forgottonia was an integral part in the refreshed design of the existing Macomb Area Chamber Gift Certificate design, a beloved program that dates back to the 1980s.The updated design debuts on May 9, celebrating Lizzie Magie's birthday and her lasting impact. Chamber Gift Certificates can be redeemed at participating businesses across McDonough County, making them a perfect choice for gifts, employee recognition, holidays, or welcoming visitors. While the design is new, the mission remains the same: to support local businesses and keep spending within our community. By purchasing and using Chamber Gift Certificates, residents and visitors alike can celebrate Macomb's history while boosting the local economy.Gift certificates are available for purchase at the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce and select local banks, including MidAmerica National Bank, First Bankers Trust Company, Clock Tower Community Bank (a Division of Morton Community Bank), Fortress Bank, and United Community Bank.Shop local. Support community. Celebrate our history.About Visit Unforgettable ForgottoniaMacomb, Illinois-affectionately known as Unforgettable Forgottonia-has become a destination where history, innovation, and small-town charm converge. At the center of its growing tourism draw is Macombopoly, the World's Largest Monopoly-style Game, paying homage to Lizzie Magie's original 1903 invention.Macombopoly transforms Macomb's Historic Downtown Courthouse Square into a massive, 170,000-square-foot game board, where players use a free app and oversized game pieces to navigate the giant board, unlock trivia questions, engage with animated historical characters, and win real prizes-or land in a virtual“Jail.” This immersive, family-friendly attraction is permanent, completely free, and open 24/7 to the public.Macomb's rich history extends even further - it's the birthplace of famed jazz artist and progenitor of Rock & Roll“Big” Al Sears and hometown to the Civil Rights hero Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian. Additionally, Macomb is recognized by the U.S. National Park Service as both a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Area and also an Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. The city hosts a Looking For Lincoln Tour, which includes the world's only Living Lincoln Topiary Monument-a 16-foot-tall 3D-printed bust of Lincoln, complete with real flowering whiskers.Beyond Macombopoly and Unforgettable Forgottonia's other historical attractions, Macomb offers a host of other local treasures. Enjoy the region's culinary delights along the Tenderloin Trail, which showcases Macomb's signature crispy Breaded Pork Tenderloin and open-faced Horseshoe sandwiches, sip local beverages and enjoy live music at The Wine Sellers, or explore the Macomb Mural Project, an emblem of the city's vibrant art scene. For outdoor enthusiasts, Macomb offers endless recreations, from hiking, kayaking, and biking at Argyle Lake State Park and Spring Lake Park to exploring the nation's only seven-circuit Prairie Labyrinth.Macomb also hosts several exciting annual events:Macomb Heritage Days (June 26–29): A summer celebration with music, carnival rides, food vendors, a classic car show, parade, and more.Survival Challenge (July 2–6): A real-life endurance contest drawing competitors from across the U.S., including former Survivor cast members, open to the public for viewing.Art, Wind & Fire Festival (September 5–6): A weekend packed with a juried art festival, disc golf open, and hot air balloon rally.With its mix of history, adventure, small-town charm, culture, gastronomic delights, and unique events, Macomb guarantees an Unforgettable experience in Forgottonia! Plus, with the new release of Macomb Area Chamber Gift Certificates, visiting and supporting local hot-spots in Macomb is a breeze.To learn more about Macomb Area Chamber Gift Certificates, Unforgettable Forgottonia, Macombopoly, and upcoming events, visit .

