Riad Tizwa To Become Morocco's First Verified Bamboo Badge Hotel With The Tuu Eco Stay Awards

- Daniel BeeMARRAKECH, MOROCCO, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Riad Tizwa , one of Morocco's most environmentally conscious hotels, is proud to announce its official participation in the Tuu Eco Stay Awards program, with both its Marrakech and Fes properties on track to receive the prestigious Verified Bamboo Badge.As long-standing champions of sustainability since opening in 2006, Riad Tizwa was one of the first hotels in the country to receive the prestigious Green Key (Clef Verte) eco-label. Its continued commitment to transparency and data-driven impact is now being reaffirmed through participation in Tuu's rigorous, performance-based verification scheme.In the coming months, Riad Tizwa will upload years of environmental data and supporting documents to Tuu's platform across five key areas: energy and water conservation, food sourcing, waste management, and local employment. The data will be independently verified by HLB International, a leading global audit network operating in 155 countries. The resulting badge will be stored on a third-party registry, ensuring full transparency and traceability.“We're proud to be on the path to becoming the first hotels in Morocco to achieve a Verified Bamboo Badge,” said Daniel Bee Co-Owner of Riad Tizwa.“As Morocco prepares to welcome record tourist numbers in 2025, there's never been a more critical time for our industry to embrace sustainable practices, especially around waste reduction and community engagement.”Tuu's methodology is aligned with global standards from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), UNEP, and the International Labour Organization (ILO). Each badge is awarded based on verified, per-square-metre performance data. Hotels are scored in five categories and rated over six consecutive months to earn Green, Silver, or Gold Bamboo levels.The Riad Tizwa team was first introduced to Tuu when its founder, Terry Blackburn, stayed at Riad Tizwa Fes earlier this year. Impressed by the brand's environmental approach and openness about its eco credentials, he invited them to join the program. Other verified hotels include the Regent Hong Kong, Pullman Phuket Karon Beach Resort, and Zannier Bãi San Hô in Vietnam.Upon earning the Verified Bamboo Badge, Riad Tizwa will also be eligible to apply for one of 30 Tuu Eco Stay Awards judged independently across four categories: Environmental Impact, Local Community, Cultural Heritage, and Sustainability Planning.“This isn't about ticking boxes,” said Terry Blackburn“It's about real, measurable impact-something guests can trust and that the industry can build on. We hope other Moroccan hotels will follow our lead and help position Morocco as a regional leader in sustainable tourism.”About Riad TizwaRiad Tizwa operates boutique, design-led riads in Marrakech and Fes, with a long-standing commitment to sustainability, local employment, and cultural heritage. Since 2006, Riad Tizwa has prioritized energy and water efficiency, responsible sourcing, and waste reduction-and was one of the first in Morocco to be awarded the Green Key (Clef Verte) eco-label.About Tuu Eco Stay AwardsTuu provides performance-based sustainability verification for hotels. Its Verified Bamboo Badges are independently audited and based on real data, offering a trusted, transparent standard aligned with international benchmarks.ends.Press HighlightsMarrakech. The Times (UK) ranked Riad Tizwa as the 6th best riad in Marrakech, noting it as "Best for shopping" and describing it as a "fuss-free retreat from the medina's sensory overload," featuring "six large airy rooms" and a rooftop terrace where "breakfast is served whenever you want.". The Telegraph (UK) awarded it a 9/10 for location and praised its "Style and Character," highlighting its proximity to Dar el Bacha palace and the souks, as well as its "flower-filled courtyard" and "warm, friendly service.". The Independent (UK) recognized Riad Tizwa as "Best for affordable chic," emphasizing its traditional Moroccan design and the option to enjoy breakfast on the rooftop terrace.. The Guardian (UK) included it in their "Top 10 Riads in Marrakech," stating, "Tizwa is the kind of place that makes you go 'ahh ...' the minute you swoosh through the door."Fes. The Telegraph (UK) commended its location with a perfect 10/10 score, noting it's "less than a minute from the nearest taxi drop-off point at Batha" and within easy reach of the souks and notable restaurants. The riad's "lived in and loved" atmosphere and personalized service were also highlighted.. The Luxury Editor praised Riad Tizwa Fes as a "charming and welcoming sanctuary," emphasizing its blend of traditional beauty with modern comforts, such as thoughtful bathroom amenities and a knowledgeable house manager.

