Milind Soman Stands Firm On 'Zero Tolerance For Terrorism' Following Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor Milind Soman has strongly voiced his support for India's Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the need for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

In a recent social media post, the actor and fitness icon condemned terrorism as a threat to humanity, democracy, and the well-being of ordinary citizens. Soman praised the Indian government's decisive action and the bravery of the armed forces, urging the world to unite in the fight against terror. His firm stance aligns with the global call for the eradication of terrorism and the protection of peace and security.

Taking to Instagram, the Emergency actor shared a note that read,“The world must unite! Terrorism is a challenge to humanity, democracy & the happiness of common people. The ideology must be destroyed by any means necessary. Salute Govt of India & Indian armed forces. Salute our allies. Zero Tolerance To Terrorism. #operationsindoor #jaihind.” (sic)

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, several prominent celebrities have rallied in support of India's decisive military action against terrorism, joining voices with Milind Soman. Among those showing their admiration for the operation were Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher and Vidya Balan, all of whom praised the Indian Armed Forces for their strategic and precise response.

Raveena Tandon, in particular, emphasized the defensive nature of the operation, stressing that the targeted strikes aimed solely at dismantling terror infrastructure, not civilians. In a powerful message, she reflected on the enduring challenges posed by proxy wars and terror activities sponsored by hostile forces, which have claimed countless innocent lives.

Operation Sindoor marked a significant moment in India's ongoing battle against terrorism, showcasing a high level of precision and strategy by the Indian Armed Forces. Launched in the early hours of May 7, the operation targeted key terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), a direct response to rising threats and attacks on Indian soil. Among the targeted sites were Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-areas notorious for housing terror networks.