Mohanlal Says 'Challenge Us And We Will Rise' On Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) As the Indian Armed Forces carried out 'Operation Sindoor' in the wee hours of Wednesday, Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, said "Challenge us and we will rise".

Praising the armed forces for giving a befitting response after the Pahalgam attack, Mohanlal wrote on his official X account, "We wore Sindoor not just as a tradition, but as a symbol of our unwavering resolve. Challenge us and we will rise, fearless and stronger than ever. Saluting every brave heart of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and BSF. Your courage fuels our pride. Jai Hind!"

Several other members from the entertainment industry hailed the Indian Army for destroying the terror camps.

Superstar Rajinikanth penned on X, "The fighter's fight begins... No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you."

Mammootty mentioned on his official X handle, "Salute to our Real heroes! #OperationSindoor proved again, When the nation calls, The #IndianArmy answers. Thank you for saving lives and restoring hope. You Make The Nation Proud. Jai Hind !"

Pawan Kalyan shared a note in Hindi on social media that read,“Where there is no valor, there is the decay of virtue. Where there is no valor, selfishness triumphs. - Dinakar Decades of endurance... endurance! To the brave leadership of the three armed forces, who, after excessive endurance, rekindled the spirit of valor in the entire nation of India through 'Operation Sindoor', and to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who stood unwaveringly with them, heartfelt thanks...!! We are with you, always. Jai Hind!!"

The Indian Armed Forces launched a series of targeted strikes on terrorist locations within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

The surgical strike came in response to the heartbreaking attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22. Atleaast 25 Indians and one Nepali national lost their lives in the attack.