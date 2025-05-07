KP On High Alert Amid Escalating Tensions With India: Emergency Plans Activated Province-Wide

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)In response to the recent escalation in hostilities by India, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has placed the entire province on high alert, activating comprehensive emergency preparedness and security protocols.

According to a directive issued by the provincial Home Department, all field formations, emergency services, and district administrations have been instructed to implement preemptive emergency response protocols without delay.

District Emergency Coordination Committees-comprising police, health departments, municipal bodies, Rescue 1122, civil defence, education authorities, and designated media focal persons-have been mobilized across all districts. The government has identified and ordered the preparation of designated shelters, including schools, community halls, and mosques, in every tehsil for potential civilian use.

Authorities have been directed to ensure adequate stockpiles of emergency relief kits containing food, clean water, bedding, and medicines. Emphasis has also been placed on safeguarding public records, fuel reserves, and other essential supplies.

All leaves for government staff and administrative personnel have been cancelled, and they have been ordered to remain stationed until further notice. Emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire brigades, and water rescue units are being maintained in full operational readiness, with rapid response teams to be deployed in high-risk areas.

The Home Department has also instructed the Civil Defence Department to conduct drills, activate blackout protocols, test air-raid sirens, and mobilize the civilian volunteer network. Hospitals, basic health units, and trauma centres have been directed to activate emergency response plans and prepare to manage mass casualty scenarios.

Additional measures include ensuring the availability of antibiotics, surgical kits, burn treatment supplies, and blood units. Schedules are being arranged for doctors and paramedics to provide round-the-clock coverage, while teams of mental health professionals are being prepared to assist with trauma-related stress.

All non-essential public gatherings, sports events, and school functions have been suspended. Educational institutions will initiate Civil Defence awareness sessions and distribute first-aid pamphlets and posters.

Heightened security is now in place around communication hubs, fuel stations, grid stations, bridges, and sensitive buildings. Surveillance and patrols have also been intensified near military and civil aviation zones. All deputy commissioners have been instructed to closely monitor the supply of food and essential items in their respective districts to prevent shortages.