FM Sybiha On Night Attack On Ukrainian Cities: Putin Mocks U.S. Peace Efforts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for increased pressure on Moscow to put an end to Putin's terror against Ukrainian cities.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy wrote about this on the social network X after another night attack by Russia, Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha noted that the Russians again struck Kyiv, killing two people and injuring several others. Russia also attacked Zaporizhzhia and other regions.

“Putin responds with such brutal strikes to Ukraine's unconditional proposal for a 30-day or longer ceasefire. He makes a deliberate mockery of US peace efforts. There needs to be more pressure on Moscow to end this terror,” the Foreign Minister emphasized.

He added that this is also another reminder of why celebrating the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism together with Putin's Russia is unacceptable:“ These are not "liberators," but war criminals.”

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed in the night attack on Kyiv, including four children .