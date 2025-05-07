Sudan Crisis: Egypt Voices Solidarity With Sudan After Drone Attacks Against Key Coastal City

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 7 (NNN-XINHUA) - Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's support for Sudan in response to the recent targeting of civilian infrastructure and essential facilities in the country's Port Sudan city.

In a phone conversation with Sudanese Foreign Minister Omer Siddiq, Abdelatty emphasized the critical need for de-escalation to achieve a state of calm, ultimately leading to a much-needed ceasefire, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

This, he noted, would significantly contribute to improving the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Sudan.

The Sudanese foreign minister, in turn, expressed his appreciation for Egypt's support and conveyed his hope for increased coordination and consultation with Egypt in the near future.

On Tuesday, drone attacks struck strategic sites in Port Sudan, a port city on the Red Sea in eastern Sudan, including an international airport, a hotel near the temporary presidential palace, and an oil export port.

Although no group has officially claimed responsibility, the military has blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the drone attacks, which started on Sunday.

Sudan has been embroiled in a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since mid-April 2023, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives, with the exact toll unknown. The International Organization for Migration estimates that over 15 million people have been displaced in the conflict, both within Sudan and abroad. - NNN-XINHUA