Sudan Crisis: Sudan Cuts Ties With UAE, Citing Support For Paramilitary Forces

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KHARTOUM, May 7 (NNN-XINHUA) - Sudan's government said it would sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and withdraw its ambassador, declaring the UAE an“aggressor state.”

Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, speaking on state television, accused Abu Dhabi of violating Sudan's sovereignty through its“proxy,” the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

He said the decision was prompted by what Sudan claims is UAE military backing of the RSF, including the supply of advanced weapons used in recent drone and missile strikes on Port Sudan's port, airport, and power stations.

Sudan's statement said the escalation in Port Sudan“threatens regional and international security, in particular security in the Red Sea,” and invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter to reserve Sudan's right to self-defense.

It said Sudan“reserves the right to respond to the aggression by every means to preserve the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The move comes amid a two-year-old civil war between the regular army (SAF) and the RSF that began in April 2023 over the transition to civilian rule. The fighting has shattered cities and displaced millions.

The United Nations says more than half of Sudan's 46 million people - about 25 million - need emergency aid, and famine has been confirmed in several areas, such as Darfur. Rights groups say tens of thousands have been killed and roughly 15 million people displaced by the conflict.

The UAE has repeatedly denied the Sudanese allegations of arming the RSF. A UAE foreign ministry official told the International Court of Justice in April that claims of UAE complicity were“utterly baseless.”

Sudan's defense council statement nonetheless branded the UAE's actions a“clear act of aggression” and made clear Khartoum would respond if attacked. No immediate response was reported from the RSF.

Internationally, the recent bombardment of Port Sudan has drawn condemnation from Egypt and Saudi Arabia and concern from the United Nations. Humanitarian organizations warn that the attacks and ongoing fighting are worsening Sudan's crisis, with the Red Cross highlighting that intensive drone strikes and power cuts are exacerbating a catastrophe in which millions of people have fled their homes. - NNN-XINHUA