Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends PAAET's Graduation Ceremony
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah patronized and attended on Wednesday the 2023-24 graduation ceremony and honoring of excelling students of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET).
His Highness the Amir arrived at the ceremony held at the new auditorium of the PAAET in Shuwaikh area where he was received by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jalal, PAAET Director General Dr. Hassan Al-Fajjam and PAAET staff.
Present at the event were His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, President of the Supreme Judicial Council and President of the Court of Cassation, Justice Dr. Adel Bouresli, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, and families of the graduating students.
In his speech to the ceremony, Dr. Al-Jalal addressed His Highness the Amir for his auspices and attendance, saying that this would reflect positively on the graduates and their ambition to better serve the country and its people.
The leadership's keenness to support national cadres and human resources is evident during this celebration, he asserted, saying that it was the responsibility of the graduates to excel and share their knowledge and experience for the betterment of Kuwait and its people.
The minister indicated that the PAAET was an important institute that provided the topnotch academic services and helped in the bolstering of the job market and performance on various levels of state institutions.
The PAAET had recently agreed on a plan and strategy to boost academia and utilize opportunities to improve quality of education and output, he affirmed, calling on graduates to carry on their path of excellence with fervent optimism and joy to develop their country and give back to their society.
For his part, PAAET Director General Dr. Al-Fajjam delivered a similar statement during the graduation ceremony, commending the Kuwaiti leadership for its keen and kind support to the public authority.
Dr. Al-Fajjam said that the PAAET would carry on its mission to aid in national progress and development via serving students and graduates by providing them with a chance to harness their abilities and give back to their country.
The PAAET hosts around 59,000 students and its a huge task to provide the best of facilities and educational materials to improve their knowledge and prepare them for the job market or further academic careers, he added.
He stressed that reinforcing the notions of governance and digitization were very important for the PAAET and its faculty, saying that the best courses and programs were provided to encourage students to seek more knowledge and excellence.
The PAAET also supports students and teachers research to help boost the status of the public authority, Dr. Al-Fajjam affirmed.
The official underlined the PAAET's interest in contributing to the country's ambitious development plan, saying that students and faculty members alike were onboard in regards.
Meanwhile, graduates delivered their statement at the ceremony, vowing to the leadership that they would give their outmost post graduation.
In their speech, delivered by graduating student Sara Ali Ramadan, graduates said that their efforts to excel and develop stemmed from a deep desire to give back to their country, indicating that such notion was a story that repeated itself generation after generation.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal was present with a souvenir and left the ceremony afterwards. (end)
