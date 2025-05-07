403
Doha's 34Th Int'l Book Fair To Begin Thurs.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 7 (KUNA) -- The 34th edition of Doha International Book Fair will kick off on Thursday at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center where publishers from various countries including Kuwait will display their books and publications.
Up to 522 publishing houses are partaking in the cultural event, representing 43 states, including publishers from Palestine (guest of honor in this session), in addition to government departments, private institutions and embassies.
The event witnesses launch of the first edition of the professional program for literary exchange, an initiative aimed at boosting literary swap, publishing rights and translation. Moreover, organizers will declare winners of awards for publishers and composers.
A variety of activities will be held during the event; such as cultural symposiums.
The fair was first launched in 1972 when it drew only 20 publishing houses, compared to up to 500 currently. (end)
