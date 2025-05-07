403
Qatari Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With India's FM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 7 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call on Wednesday with Dr. S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, regarding India-Pakistan escalation.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them, as well as discussed latest developments in the crisis between India, Pakistan and ways to resolve it through diplomacy, said Qatari Foreign Ministry statement.
The Prime Minister expressed Qatar's deep concern over the continued escalation between India and Pakistan, reaffirming Qatar's full support for all regional and international efforts aimed at resolving issues through dialogue and peaceful means, it added.(end)
