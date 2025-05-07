Kuaishou Technology To Report 2025 First Quarter Financial Results On May 27, 2025
Dial-in Numbers
Mainland China:
400 1209 216
Hong Kong:
800 930 639
US/Canada:
1855 883 1031
Chinese conference ID:
10046720
English simultaneous interpretation conference ID:
10046718
About Kuaishou
Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform in China and globally, committed to becoming the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou uses its technological backbone, powered by cutting-edge AI technology, to continuously drive innovation and product enhancements that enrich its service offerings and application scenarios, creating exceptional customer value. Through short videos and live streams on Kuaishou's platform, users can share their lives, discover goods and services they need and showcase their talent. By partnering closely with content creators and businesses, Kuaishou provides technologies, products, and services that cater to diverse user needs across a broad spectrum of entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, local services, gaming, and much more. For more information, please visit .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Kuaishou Technology
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
