'If India Backs Down...': Khawaja Asif Says Pakistan Ready To 'Wrap' Tensions After Operation Sindoor

2025-05-07 05:00:43
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hours after India conducted military strikes on terror hotbeds in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied-Kashmir (PoK), Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Islamabad was ready to“wrap” the tensions between the two countries if“India backs down”.

Warning to launch attack against India, Pakistani minister told Bloomberg Television,“We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we'll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond.”

“If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension,”he said.

This is a developing story, more details are being added

