'If India Backs Down...': Khawaja Asif Says Pakistan Ready To 'Wrap' Tensions After Operation Sindoor
Warning to launch attack against India, Pakistani minister told Bloomberg Television,“We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we'll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond.”
“If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension,”he said.
This is a developing story, more details are being added
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment