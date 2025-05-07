Operation Sindoor: Government To Convene All-Party Meet On May 8 At 11 Am, Says Kiren Rijiju

MENAFN - Live Mint) The government will convene an all-party meet on Thursday, May 8, in the wake of Operation Sindoor , Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday.

“Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi,” he said in a post on X.

The all-party meet of the government comes a day after the Indian armed forces carried out targeted strikes at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Amit Shah to speak with CMs, other officials of bordering states

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also set to hold a meeting with chief ministers, DGPs and chief secretaries of 10 states and Union Territories via a video conference. These states are ones that share borders with Pakistan and Nepal.

Here is a list of states and UTs with whom Amit Shah will hold the meeting –

Jammu and Kashmir (LG and chief minister), Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, and LG Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, hours after Operation Sindoor was implemented to destroy terrorist hotspots in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, PM Modi hailed the armed forces for their contributions in the attack on terrorists, PTI reported.

As per the report, soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Cabinet about Operation Sindoor , the entire Cabinet hailed the action and the prime minister's leadership with thumping of desks.

PM Modi is also learnt to have said that his government will have zero tolerance towards terror, PTI reported.

Operation Sindoor

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

| Operation Sindoor: Who are Wing Cdr Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi?

The prime minister had earlier given full operational freedom to the armed forces to decide on the targets, manner and timing of the action against terror in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed.