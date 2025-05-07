403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chilean Peso Grapples With Copper’S Steady Climb On May 7, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView charts show the USD/CLP pair at 939.74 on May 7, 2025, at 03:39 UTC, unchanged from the previous close. This calm hides a brewing storm.
Copper prices, a key driver for Chile's economy, hold steady at $4.72 per pound after hitting $4.74 earlier, revealing tensions in global markets. Copper prices gained over 8% since January 2025, despite a 4% drop in the S&P 500.
This split signals copper's role as a barometer of industrial demand amid economic unease. On May 6, the USD/CLP pair moved between 935.00 and 945.00. The day began with the Peso strengthening, likely due to copper's resilience.
However, a midday surge pushed the pair to 945.00 as global risk-off sentiment favored the US Dollar. Overnight, the pair settled near 940.00. The Ichimoku Cloud on the chart captures this indecision, with the price stuck in its range.
Support at 935.00 held on May 6, while resistance at 945.00 blocked gains. Moving averages cluster around the price, showing a standoff. Small candlesticks overnight confirm trader uncertainty.
Chile's economy leans heavily on copper exports. The metal's price stability at $4.72 per pound offers some support for the Peso. Yet, global factors weigh in.
Posts on X note copper's strength despite recession fears, driven by demand from electric vehicles and AI data centers. However, a stronger US Dollar, fueled by tariff threats, pressures the Peso.
Trade tensions add complexity. New US tariffs announced in April 2025 sparked a 20% copper price drop early that month. The S&P 500's decline reflects fears of a global slowdown.
Chilean Peso Outlook
Analysts now see a 45% chance of a US recession, up from 35% a week ago. This uncertainty boosts the US Dollar, challenging the Peso's stability. Volumes rose on May 6 during the rally to 945.00, indicating active trading.
Overnight, activity slowed as the pair consolidated. Emerging market ETFs likely saw outflows on May 6 as the Peso weakened, though inflows may have steadied later. Exact data requires real-time tracking.
Geopolitical risks loom. Tariffs threaten global growth, impacting copper demand. In Chile, whispers of a Central Bank rate hike to curb inflation circulate. Such a move could lift the Peso.
Yet, copper's steady price, despite global equity declines, suggests industrial demand persists. The USD/CLP pair's next move hinges on a break from 935.00 or 945.00. For now, the Peso faces a delicate balance between copper's firmness and global headwinds.
Copper prices, a key driver for Chile's economy, hold steady at $4.72 per pound after hitting $4.74 earlier, revealing tensions in global markets. Copper prices gained over 8% since January 2025, despite a 4% drop in the S&P 500.
This split signals copper's role as a barometer of industrial demand amid economic unease. On May 6, the USD/CLP pair moved between 935.00 and 945.00. The day began with the Peso strengthening, likely due to copper's resilience.
However, a midday surge pushed the pair to 945.00 as global risk-off sentiment favored the US Dollar. Overnight, the pair settled near 940.00. The Ichimoku Cloud on the chart captures this indecision, with the price stuck in its range.
Support at 935.00 held on May 6, while resistance at 945.00 blocked gains. Moving averages cluster around the price, showing a standoff. Small candlesticks overnight confirm trader uncertainty.
Chile's economy leans heavily on copper exports. The metal's price stability at $4.72 per pound offers some support for the Peso. Yet, global factors weigh in.
Posts on X note copper's strength despite recession fears, driven by demand from electric vehicles and AI data centers. However, a stronger US Dollar, fueled by tariff threats, pressures the Peso.
Trade tensions add complexity. New US tariffs announced in April 2025 sparked a 20% copper price drop early that month. The S&P 500's decline reflects fears of a global slowdown.
Chilean Peso Outlook
Analysts now see a 45% chance of a US recession, up from 35% a week ago. This uncertainty boosts the US Dollar, challenging the Peso's stability. Volumes rose on May 6 during the rally to 945.00, indicating active trading.
Overnight, activity slowed as the pair consolidated. Emerging market ETFs likely saw outflows on May 6 as the Peso weakened, though inflows may have steadied later. Exact data requires real-time tracking.
Geopolitical risks loom. Tariffs threaten global growth, impacting copper demand. In Chile, whispers of a Central Bank rate hike to curb inflation circulate. Such a move could lift the Peso.
Yet, copper's steady price, despite global equity declines, suggests industrial demand persists. The USD/CLP pair's next move hinges on a break from 935.00 or 945.00. For now, the Peso faces a delicate balance between copper's firmness and global headwinds.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment